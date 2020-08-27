UPPSC Main Exam Schedule 2020 for State/Upper Subordinate Services Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam Schedule 2020 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam Schedule on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2020 can check the Mains Exam Schedule available on the on the official website of UPPSC - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Gen/Spl. Rectt) Main exam will be conducted from 22 to 26 September 2020. Exam will be conducted in the Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad Districts.

The Paper of General Hindi and Essay will be conducted on 22 September 2020 whereas exam of General Studies Paper I and II will be held on 23 September 2020. On the other hand, the General Studies Paper III and IV will be conducted on 24 September 2020.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Gen/Spl. Rectt) Main exam can check the details schedule on the official website of UPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Main Exam Schedule 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (M) EXAM-2019 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule of Examination.

You should take Print Out of the Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for the UPPSC PCS Prelims result. A total of 6320 candidates have been qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019.