UPSC CISF AC LDCE Answer Key 2022 Released on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC CISF AC LDCE Answer Key 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 can download series wise answer keys from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CISF AC LDCE Exam 2021 was conducted on 14 March 2021 at various exam centres. Candidates who are appeared for the said examination can download Series Wise UPSC CISF AC LDCE Exam 2021 Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE Exam 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CISF AC LDCE Exam 2021 Answer Key Download'. A PDF will be opened on the screen. Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE Exam 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

This drive was done to recruit 23 vacancies through CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can directly download UPSC CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2021 – 22 Answer Key by clicking on the above link.

Download UPSC CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2021 – 22 Answer Key