UPSC (CSE) 2022: A Mother & A Homemaker Can Also Crack Civil Services: IAS Pushp Lata's Success Journey

IAS Pushp Lata is an example to all the women out there who feel their lives have come to a halt after their marriage or birth of their child. She competed and qualified UPSC Civil Services Exam after all this. Check her Success Story here.

In India, it is assumed that if a woman is married, she may not have a chance to do anything but look after her family and children. It is a preconceived notion that has been in the country for ages now. A full-time working mother is also frowned upon in some areas of the country. But think of a homemaker, a mother who fought all odds to compete for the Civil Services exam and succeeded in qualifying the same? Yes! Her name is Pushp Lata and this mother from Haryana became an IAS officer in the desire to do more for herself and her society.

IAS Pushp Lata's Success Story:

Pushp Lata was born in Khusbura, a small village near Rewari, in Haryana. She completed her initial education from a nearby school in the village itself. She stayed at her uncle's place to complete her education. After she completed her Bachelors in Science, she went on to pursue her MBA. She worked for the private sector for two years. She still felt the urge to do more as she felt her time was wasted there due to limited work. It meant she felt the potential in her was underutilised. In her words, " I worked in the private sector for two years and subsequently, with the State Bank of Hyderabad as well. The work was limited and I felt that there was no way to go beyond that. But I wanted to do more."

PushpLata was married by 2011 and moved to Manesar after that. It was after her son Gravit was born that she decided to compete for Civil Services Exam. PushpLata tells that when she started her preparation, she had no idea what a Civil Servant could do or had to do. However, she knew it was something big, so she began her preparation.

Pushp Lata had immense support from her in-laws and her husband. Her son was two years old when she started her preparation. She started studying for a couple of hours in the morning and then would attend to her son after he returned from school. She remembered an incident where she told, “There were times when he would just come and sit on my lap while I studied. He would tell me to continue studying and not stop because he was there.”

Pushp Lata informs how her entire family was supportive of her including her now 7-year-old son. He even tried to understand her, when she was away for training in LBSNAA. Pushp Lata secured AIR 80 in UPSC CSE 2017. Although failed once before but her husband being the shield behind her, did not let her lose hope and supported her to begin her preparation afresh.

IAS Pushp Lata is a perfect example for the women who feel that their professional careers could be compromised after the birth of their child or for their family who judge them for looking after their professional fronts being a mother and a wife or a daughter. A woman has more to her than we can think.

