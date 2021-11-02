UPSC EPFO 2021 DAF Filing From Today @upsconline.nic.in: Check Detailed Application Form for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Recruitment

UPSC EPFO 2021 DAF Filing Begins @upsconline.nic.in: Check Detailed Application Form for UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment of Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts. The last date of submission of DAF is 22 nd November 2021 (1700 Hrs).

UPSC EPFO 2021 DAF Filing From Today @upsconline.nic.in: The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Recruitment Test for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization on 5th September 2021 (Sunday) all over India. The result for the said Recruitment Test was declared on 8th October 2021 thereby shortlisting 1337 candidates provisionally. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the EPFO Recruitment Test in Offline mode for 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). These posts are permanent and come under Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial. The Officers recruited are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The link for DAF will be available on Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website (www.upsconline.nic.in). The last date of submission of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) is 22nd November 2021 (1700 Hrs). The window of filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) by the candidates will be operational from 02nd November 2021 to 22nd November 2021 (1700 Hrs) on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to keep a print-out of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) filled by them.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview Details

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-2 Marks Interview 100 Marks

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

DOCUMENTS/ CERTIFICATES TO BE PRODUCED AT THE TIME OF INTERVIEW

The printout of the online application and the following Original Documents/ Certificates along with self-attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview are to be produced at the time of interview:

a) Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of their claim of age.

b) Degree/Diploma certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed. In the absence of a Degree/ Diploma certificate, a provisional certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years will be accepted.

c) Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated

d) Certificate(s) in the prescribed proforma from the Head(s) of Organization(s)/Department(s)for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay & nature of duties performed

e) Caste certificateby candidate seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC in the prescribed proforma

f)A declaration in the prescribed format by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date

g) Physically Handicapped certificate in prescribed proforma issued by the competent authority.

h) A candidate who claims change in nameafter matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce etc.

i) Certificate/ Document in respect of Age relaxationfor Ex-Servicemen, Central/UT Government Employees/Servants, etc.

j) Persons already in Regular Government service, whether in permanent or temporary capacity other than casual/Adhoc/daily wages/hourly paid/contract basis.

k) Certificate(s) in respect of claim regarding Professional Registration, Language, Publications, NET, GATE, Conference, Internship.