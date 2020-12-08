UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 EO/AO Exam Centre Change: Window will open from 15th to 21st Dec @upsconline.nic.in, Recruitment Test at 72 Centres now

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 EO/AO Exam Centre Change: As per the official notification released, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Recruitment Test for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization on 9th May 2021 (Sunday) all over India as per the Revised Programme of Examinations/RTs published on 5th June 2020.

UPSC will conduct EPFO 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168).

Increase in the Number of Exam Centres for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 EO/AO Recruitment Test

Keeping in view a large number of candidates and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres as well as requests received from candidates for open centres at Kolkata and Jaipur being more than their capacity, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates, if they wish, to submit their revised choice of Centre for the Recruitment Test.

The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added. The Recruitment Test will now be held at 72 centres across India. 49 centres having available capacity will be opened in the first phase. In the second phase, after adjusting the options given by the candidates, other centres shall be opened as feasible.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be conducted across the following centers:

Ahmedabad Shillong Imphal Prayagraj(Allahabad) Shimla Agartala Bengaluru Srinagar Jorhat Bhopal Thiruvananthapuram Aizawl Mumbai Kochi Itanagar Kolkata Lucknow Raipur Cuttack Jammu Vishakhapatnam Delhi Chandigarh Tirupati Dispur Panaji(Goa) Udaipur Hyderabad Port Blair Sambalpur Jaipur Dharwad Bareilly Chennai Madurai Gautam Budh Nagar Nagpur Ranchi Ghaziabad Dehradun Gangtok Gurugram Patna Kohima Faridabad

Important Dates to Change Exam Centre for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 EO/AO Recruitment Test

The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 15th to 21st December 2020 (06.00 PM) and 29th December 2020 to 4th January 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in.

Important Dates for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam Opening & Closing Date for Online Application 11th January to 31st January 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Exam Date (Offline) 9th May 2021 Exam Centre Change Window to be opened 1st phase - 15th to 21st December 2020 (06.00 PM) 2nd Phase - 29th December 2020 to 04th January 2021 (06.00 PM)

The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Test.

The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of "first apply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining centres.

All the conditions and eligibility mentioned in the Special Advertisement NO. 51 - 2020 (Vacancy No. 20015101411) DATE: 10/01/2020 of the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization will remain unchanged.