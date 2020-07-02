UPSC ESE Mains 2020 & UPSC Geo Scientist Mains 2020 Postponed, New Dates to release soon @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Engineering Services Mains Exam and Geo-Scientist Mains Exam 2020 till further notice. Candidates who were going to appear in the UPSC Mains 2020 are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in for latest updates.

Earlier, UPSC ESE Mains 2020 was scheduled to be held on 9 August 2020 for 495 vacancies while UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 was scheduled to be held on 8 August 2020 at various exam centres for 102 vacancies.

All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. The candidates will be able to download UPSC Mains 2020 Admit Card 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 & Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

UPSC ESE Mains 2020 & UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 will be offline based exam. The UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 Exam will be conducted for 6 hours. There will be a total of 16 questions carrying 600 Marks. There will be no negative marking for Engineering Services while UPSC Geologist Mains Exam 2020 will be of 9 hours covering Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist subjects.

Latest Government Jobs:

Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply by 13 July

DD News Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Content Executive for Social Media

SKIMS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 183 Technician, Junior Assistant, cook, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Army Recruitment 2020 Drive: Check Indian Army New Rally Schedule @joinindianarmy.nic.in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab & Others, Details Here

NHM Telangana Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 509 MO, Staff Nurse, ANM & Other Posts under DMHO hyderabad for COVID-19