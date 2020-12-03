UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Bodo Literature

UPSC: Bodo is one of the 28 language literature subjects offered as optional by UPSC. Bodo has a literary tradition of translations, original works like dramas, poetry, and philosophy which has only been recently recognized in mainstream literature. Candidates who are proficient in Bodo and have studied it as a part of their curriculum or have learnt Bodo as their mother tongue should take up this optional in the UPSC Mains exam. The paper has to be written in the Bodo script.

Also Check: UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Bodo Literature Paper I

Section A: History of Bodo Language

Homeland, language family, its present status, and its mutual contact with Assamese.

(a) Phonemes: Vowel and Consonant Phonemes

(b) Tones.

Morphology: Gender, Case & Case endings, Plural suffix, Definitives, Verbal suffix.

Vocabulary and its sources.

Syntax: Types of sentences, Word Order.

History of Scripts used in writing Bodo Language since inception.

Section B:

General introduction of Bodo folk literature.

Contribution of the Missionaries.

Periodization of Bodo Literature.

Critical analysis of different genres (Poetry, Novel, Short Story, and Drama.

Translation Literature.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Bodo Literature Paper-II

The paper will require first-hand reading of the texts prescribed and will be designed to test the critical ability of the candidates.

Section A

Khonthai-Methai (Edited by Madaram Brahma & Rupnath Brahma).

Hathorkhi-Hala (Edited by Pramod Chandra Brahma).

Boroni Gudi Sibsa Arw Aroz: Madaram Brahma.

Ra j a Ni l amb a r : Dwarendra Nath Basumatary.

Bibar (Prose section).

(Edited by Satish Chandra Basumatary).

Section B

Gibi Bithai (Aida Nwi) : Bihuram Boro

Radab : Samar Brahma Chaudhury

Okhrang Gongse Nangou : Brajendra Kumar Brahma.

Baisagu Arw Harimu : Laksheswar Brahma.

Gwdan Boro : Manoranjan Lahary.

Jujaini Or : Chittaranjan Muchahary.

Mwihoor : Dharanidhar Wary.

Hor Badi Khwmsi : Kamal Kumar Brahma.

Jaolia Dewan : Mangal Singh Hozowary.

Hagra Guduni Mwi : Nilkamal Brahma.

Candidates should solve previous years’ question papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Bodo Literature exam.

Also Check: UPSC Mains Syllabus for GS Papers















