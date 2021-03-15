UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Download CSAT (Paper II) Previous Year Papers with Solutions

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 is scheduled for June 27. Introduced in UPSC Civil Services 2011 Prelims exam, the CSAT paper has an untroubled syllabus and exam pattern. But with each year the difficulty level of questions is increasing, there is no set pattern followed to frame the paper as each year comes with a distinct level of questions. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam GS Paper-II, popularly known as CSAT is a qualifying paper and a candidate only needs to score 33% marks in CSAT Paper to qualify the Prelims exam. However, as we all are well aware of the unpredictability of UPSC, this paper should not be over-looked. Practicing questions from previous years’ papers will help aspirants to prepare for the exam. In this article, we have provided Previous years’ papers from 2011-2020.

UPSC Prelims 2021: CSAT Previous Year Papers with Solutions

Solving previous UPSC Prelims Previous Years Papers will help aspirants to check their pace of attempting the exam. Knowing the subject weightage and type of questions asked from each topic will help them to self-analyze what needs to be studied and what not. For a higher success rate in the exam, an aspirant should thoroughly know the exam pattern, and solving previous years' papers will help aspirants assess their performance.

UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2021 - CSAT Syllabus

Before beginning your preparation it is necessary that you go through the syllabus for the CSAT paper. The CSAT paper syllabus is broadly divided into the following categories:

Reading Comprehension Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Logical reasoning and analytical ability Decision making and problem-solving ability General mental ability

One of the most tricky areas of CSAT paper is comprehension while Basic numeracy, General Mental Ability, and Logical reasoning are of higher difficulty and may take time to solve if not practiced. Given the uncertainty of the CSAT paper and the low cut-off, aspirants can access proven tips and strategy for preparation from the link provided below:

