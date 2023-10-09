UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC Philosophy previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here

UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best resources to prepare effectively for the exam. If aspirants have an educational background in Philosophy, they should opt for this subject to excel in the UPSC exam. Solving the UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Paper will help them identify the question weightage and trending topics usually asked in the exam.

The UPSC Philosophy's previous year's question papers will boost the question-solving speed and accuracy and provide clarity on the topics that must be prepared for the IAS Mains Exam. As per past statistics and trends, it is reported that approximately 400-600 candidates opt for Philosophy as their optional in the IAS mains exam, and the success rate is around 6% - 10%. It is one of the significant reasons why Philosophy is a well-known choice among the candidates in the UPSC Mains Optional exam.

Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the UPSC Philosophy previous year question papers for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming civil services exam.

In this article, we have discussed the UPSC Philosophy previous year question papers PDFs download link and updated exam pattern.

UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The UPSC Philosophy optional syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the IAS Mains exam. Each optional paper carries 250 marks, totaling 500 marks. The Philosophy optional previous year question paper provides valuable details about the question weightage and types of questions asked in the exam. Solving UPSC Philosophy previous year question paper will also help them grasp fundamental chapters and advanced topics.

The UPSC Philosophy optional paper contributes 500 marks out of a total of 1750 marks in the main exam. So, candidates can easily maximize their overall scores in the exam if they prepare well for the optional papers. Thus, solving previous year's UPSC Philosophy Question Papers is crucial to strengthening their answer writing skills and time management.

How to Download UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Candidates must download the UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Papers PDF from the official website of UPSC or click on the download link below. They should follow the steps below to download UPSC Philosophy PYQs without any hassles.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Under the “Examination” tab, click the “Previous Question Papers” link.

Step 3: Type the civil service exam on the search bar.

Step 4: Pick the year and click on Philosophy Paper 1 or 2 PDF links.

Step 5: The UPSC Philosophy Question Paper PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the UPSC Philosophy PYQ for future reference.

UPSC Philosophy Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

UPSC Philosophy previous year's question paper PDF provides detailed information about exam structure, important topics, and other exam requirements. Upon completing 60% of the UPSC Philosophy optional syllabus, one must attempt previous papers to check their preparation level and improve accordingly. Get the direct UPSC Philosophy's previous year's question papers PDF download link for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Solving UPSC previous year question paper for Philosophy is one of the finest resources to enhance the preparation level. There are major benefits of solving UPSC Philosophy previous year question papers for IAS Mains as shared below:

Aspirants must practice UPSC Philosophy previous year's question paper to track the progress of their preparation and implement further improvements.

The UPSC Philosophy optional previous year question paper provides insights into the exam structure and weightage of each and every topic. This will help candidates to reshape their preparation strategy for specific Philosophy topics.

Solving UPSC Philosophy question papers will help them improve question-solving speed and accuracy and allow candidates to solve a maximum number of questions in less time.

UPSC Philosophy previous year question papers with solutions PDF are also helpful in the revision of the syllabus in the last leg of the preparation.

How to Attempt UPSC Philosophy Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve UPSC Philosophy's previous year's question paper to discover the weak areas and devote more time to the chapters that require improvements. They can check the steps shared below to solve UPSC Philosophy PYQs with ease.

Set the timer of 3 hours for each paper of the UPSC Philosophy optional subject.

Read the UPSC Philosophy previous year's question paper thoroughly.

First, solve most scoring questions, then attempt medium-level questions, and finally, attempt time-consuming questions.

After finishing the papers, cross-check their answers to identify the number of correct and incorrect responses marked in the paper.

Revise the concepts and reattempt the Philosophy UPSC question paper to score well in the exam.

UPSC Philosophy Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should download the updated UPSC Philosophy question paper pattern to understand the paper format, maximum marks, and other exam requirements. The UPSC Philosophy optional papers contain conventional-type questions. The duration is 3 hours for each paper. Check the UPSC Philosophy question paper pattern for the civil services main exam below:

UPSC Philosophy Question Paper Pattern Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours Total 500 Marks

