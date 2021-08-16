UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17 th & 18 th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam for 2595 Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies. The written exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format.

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: The Written Exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs-2595 Vacancies) will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on 17th & 18th August 2021. Cracking the UP PGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.

The exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam:

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Number of Questions & Marks Duration Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks) 2 Hours -The UPSESSB PGT exam will be conducted offline in the written mode. -The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format. -Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet. -A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 3.4 marks. -The time duration of the exam would be 2 hours.

Note: There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

UP PGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 2595 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in UP PGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is no negative marking and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to carry your Admit Card, Photograph, and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high scores.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.