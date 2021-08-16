Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam for 2595 Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies. The written exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format.

Created On: Aug 16, 2021 11:34 IST
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: The Written Exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs-2595 Vacancies) will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on 17th & 18th August 2021.  Cracking the UP PGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.

Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam:

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Mode/ Type of Questions

Number of Questions & Marks

Duration

Offline Written Exam/

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks)

2 Hours

-The UPSESSB PGT exam will be conducted offline in the written mode.

-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 3.4 marks.

-The time duration of the exam would be 2 hours.

Note: There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Check UP TGT PGT Salary After 7th Pay Commission, Allowances & Promotion Policy

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

UP PGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 2595 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in UP PGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:

Download UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is no negative marking and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Check UP TGT 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Answer Key

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to carry your Admit Card, Photograph, and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high scores.

Also Read:

Check KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment Updates

Check DSSSB PGT PRT 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check Army Public School APS AWES 2021 Recruitment Updates

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Updates

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Updates

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post

Comments