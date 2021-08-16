UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam on 17th & 18th August for 2595 Vacancies: The Written Exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs-2595 Vacancies) will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on 17th & 18th August 2021. Cracking the UP PGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.
The exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam:
|
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern
|
Mode/ Type of Questions
|
Number of Questions & Marks
|
Duration
|
Offline Written Exam/
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks)
|
2 Hours
|
-The UPSESSB PGT exam will be conducted offline in the written mode.
-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.
-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.
-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 3.4 marks.
-The time duration of the exam would be 2 hours.
Note: There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSESSB UP PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:
1. Revise the Important Topics
UP PGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 2595 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:
|
UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
363
|
47
|
Mathematics
|
98
|
01
|
Home Science
|
02
|
11
|
Economics
|
143
|
28
|
History
|
68
|
22
|
English
|
269
|
28
|
Drawing
|
49
|
27
|
Civics
|
153
|
30
|
Geography
|
250
|
08
|
Psychology
|
35
|
12
|
Pedagogy
|
25
|
05
|
Sociology
|
67
|
11
|
Sanskrit
|
232
|
34
|
Biology
|
108
|
06
|
Physics
|
148
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
160
|
11
|
Physical Education
|
11
|
02
|
Commerce
|
45
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
38
|
–
|
Military Science
|
10
|
–
|
Logic
|
07
|
–
|
Music Playing
|
–
|
09
|
Signing Music
|
–
|
12
|
Total
|
2281
|
314
2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Time Management
Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in UP PGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:
3. Maintain Your Speed
Remember that there is no negative marking and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.
4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof
Don’t forget to carry your Admit Card, Photograph, and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:
Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.
5. Don’t Take Stress
Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high scores.
|
Also Read:
Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.