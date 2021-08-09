UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (7th/8th August): Check Expected Cutoff Marks, Download Question Paper PDF, Answer Keys

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (7 th /8 th August): Find the detailed exam analysis of UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam held on 7 th & August 2021 only here. The Written Exam will be conducted offline for 12603 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies.

This year UPSESSB has announced 12603 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies. The UPSESSB UP TGT written exam was held on 7th & 8th August 2021.

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 792 106 Biology 693 42 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11195 1408

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam held on 7th & 8th August 2021.

Below you can check Today UPSESSB UP TGT 07 August Arts Subject Asked Questions in Hindi

प्र. बाबरनामा की सचित्र प्रतियाँ किसने तैयार करवाई थी ?

उ. अकबर ।

प्र. पिंकासो की कौनसी पेंटिग भारतीय डाक टिकिट पर छपी हुई है ?

उ. तीन संगितक ।

प्र.साँची स्तुप पर किस लिपि में संदेश खुदा हुआ है ?

उ. ब्राह्मी लिपि में ।

प्र. शंकुन्तला किसका प्रसिद्ध चित्र है ?

उ. राजा रवि वर्मा ।

प्र. अजन्ता की किस गुफा में मरती राजकुमारी का चित्रित है?

उ. गुफा सं. 16 .

प्र. इनमें से कौनसे मुर्तिकार हैं?

उ. एसजी श्रीखंडे

प्र.ऐलोरा में इंद्र सभा के नाम से किस गुफा को जाना जाता है ?

उ. गुफा सं. 32

प्र. पहाड़ी लघु चित्रशैली के चित्रों को किस मूल नाम से जाना जाता है ?

उ. राजपूत चित्र ।

प्र. मोहनजोदड़ो में प्राप्त नृत्यांगना की मुर्ती की लंबाई कितनी थी ?

उ. 10.5 सेमी

प्र.किस गुफा में कैलाश मंदिर स्थित है ?

उ. गुफा सख्या 16

प्र किस शहर में मिनाक्षा का प्रसिद्ध मंदिर स्थित है ?

उ. मदुरैई ।

प्र. सनराईज इम्प्रेश्न का चित्रकार कौन है?

उ. क्लाद मोने ।

प्र.किसी वस्तु के स्पर्श से हुआ विशिष्ट अनुभव है?

उ. पोत

प्र. ओयल क्लर में बाईंडर की तरह क्या प्रयोग किया जाता है ?

उ. लिन्सीड ओयल ।

प्र. कला विमर्श के सम्पादक कौन है?

उ. अवदेश मिश्र ।

प्र. भारत में लघु चित्रों के जनक के रूप में किसे माना जाता है ?

उ. पाल ।

प्र. किस मुगल चित्रकार ने भारतीय देवी-देवताओं का चित्रण किया?

उ. दसवन्त ।

प्र. मोहनजोदड़ो की नृतकी कहाँ पर संग्रहित है?

उ. राष्ट्रीय संग्राहलय, नई दिल्ली ।

Exam Analysis of UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam:

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Number of Questions & Marks Duration Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 125 Questions of 4 marks each (Total 500 Marks) 2 Hours

The important highlights of the UP TGT Exam were:

- The UPSESSB UP TGT exam was conducted offline in the written mode.

- The question was asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

- Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

- A total of 125 MCQs was asked in the exam and each question was of 4 marks.

- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.

- There was no negative marking for wrong answers

Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSESSB UP TGT 2021

The expected cut-off marks for the UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam will be affected by the below factors:

- Number of vacancies available for each subject.

- Total number of candidates who have applied for the exam.

- Highest marks secured by candidates as per his/her category.

- The difficulty level of the exam for each subject individually.

UP TGT 2021 EXAM Expected Cut-Off Marks Category Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 500) General 360 to 380 Marks EWS 350 to 370 Marks OBC 340 to 360 Marks SC 320 to 340 Marks ST 300 to 310 Marks

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Answer Keys

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Answer Keys for Hindi, Maths, English, Urdu, Home Science, Drawing, Social Science, Biology, Science, Commerce, Stitch, Sanskrit, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Music subjects will be released at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board teacher, i.e., upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in.

Important Points to Remember after UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test and Document Verification. The selection process for UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:

Teaching Post Selection Process Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Written Exam, Document Verification

The above analysis of the TGT Exam held on 7th & 8th August 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam.