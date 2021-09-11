UPSSSB Recruitment 2021: Fake Notification Released for 24178 Vacancies

Fake Notification: Beware! A fake website with the name- Uttar Pradesh School Staff Selection Board (UPSSSB) has uploaded a notification for recrutiment of 24178 School/College Teacher, Accountant, Computer Operator, Cashier, Manager, Office Boy, Helper, Security Guard and Peon. Candidates are advised to not fall prey to fake website - upsssb.org.

UPSSSB Recruitment 2021 Fake Notification: Beware! A website with the name- Uttar Pradesh School Staff Selection Board (UPSSSB) has uploaded a notification for the recruitment of School/College Teacher, Accountant, Computer Operator, Cashier, Manager, Office Boy, Helper, Security Guard, and Peon. This website is fake. More than 24178 vacancies are notified by the website. The website claims to start the Online Registration form at 2 PM on 11 September. As per the notification, the registration will end on 10 October 2021. Also, it mentioned the exam date, admit card date and answer keys dates of the exam.

The notification which is released by this website does not have any sufficient information for the posts.

The original websites of UP Govt are Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB).

Candidates are advised not to fall prey to this website - upsssb.org.