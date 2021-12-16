UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021-2022: 9212 Vacancies Notified, Apply @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified huge vacancies for recruitment of Female Health Worker. Around 9212 vacancies are available under this recruitment.Female candidates who are interested for this opportunity you can apply online from 15 December 2021 to 05 January 2022 on upsssc.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the candidates looking to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment should have passed PET and possess necessary eligibility criteria.

You can check more details on this like qualification, age limit, selection process, salary, exam pattern, syllabus below:

UPSSSC Health Worker Notification

UPSSSC Helath Worker Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 05 January 2022

UPSSSC Health Worker Vacancy Details

Female Health Worker - 9212

General - 4865

EWS - 921

OBC - 1660

SC - 1346

ST - 420

UPSSSC Health Worker Salary:

Rs. 21700-69100

Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Health Worker Posts



Educational Qualification

Only those candidates who have appeared in PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) - 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021 ) and have valid score are eligible to apply against this advertisement.

Intermediate Examination from Board of High School and Intermediate U.P. or any Examination recognized by the Government

One and half year two year Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM) training course (including six months training related to deliveries) as per Indian Nursing Council Norms and who are duly registered with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council Lucknow.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

UPSSSC Health Worker Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam. There will be objective-type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Subject Knowledge 100 100 2 hours

Candidates will be 1 mark of each correct answer and 1/4 or 25% will be deducted for each wrong answer.

UPSSSC Health Worker Syllabus

1. Determinants of health.

2. Overview of health problems of communities in India.

3. Organization of SC, PHC, CMC and district hospital.

4. Health agencies: International: WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDPA, World Bank, FAO, DANIDA, European

commission. Red Cross, US aid, UNESCO. Colombo Plan, ILO, CARE etc. National: Indian Red Cross, Indian

Council for Child welfare, Family planning association of India etc.

5. Role and Responsibilities of ANM\FHW.

6. Code of ethics for ANM.

7. Role of Counsellor & Role of ANM/Female Health worker as counsellor.

8. Importance of nutrition in health and sickness.

9. Classification of foods and their nutritive value.

10. Balanced diet for different age group.

11. Vitamin and mineral deficiencies: Nutritional anemia in women.

12. Under five nutrition, the role of ANM’s /FHW/AWWs in supplementary food.

13. The Human body Structure and body systems and their functions.

14. Hygiene of the body.

15. Concept of mental health.

16. Control and prevention of communicable diseases, General measures.

17. Communicable diseases: Signs, Symptoms, care and prevention of the following: diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus,

poliomyelitis, measles and tuberculosis, Chicken pox, mumps, rubella, enteric fever, hepatitis, rabies, malaria,

dengue, filaria, kala-azar, trachoma, conjunctivitis, scabies, STDs and HIV/AIDS, Encephalitis, Leptospirosis,

Acute respiratory infections, Diarrhoeal diseases, Worm infestations, leprosy.

18. Care of the sick in the community: taking history, Physical examination: Vital signs.

19. Fever: Vital signs: Temperature, pulse, respiration, blood pressure.

20. Home care remedies & Integrated accepted practices of AYUSH

21. Classifications of drugs forms.

22. Need of First Aid.

23. Minor Injuries and ailments.

24. Cuts and wounds: types, principles and first aid care.

25. Factors affecting growth and development in infants and children.

26. Physical psychological and social development of children.

27. Accidents: causes, precautions and prevention.

28. Exclusive Breast feeding.

29. School health: Objectives, problems and programmes, Environment of school.

30. Sex education for adolescents.

31. Menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

Page 11 of 19

32. Adolescent girls: pregnancy and abortion.

33. Foetus and placenta.

34. Normal pregnancy: Signs and symptoms of pregnancy.

35. Care during normal labour.

36. Care of new-born.

37. Abnormalities of pregnancy.

38. Abortion: types of abortion, causes of abortion.

How to Apply for UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 ?

Online Applications are invited on the official website of UPSSSC - http://upsssc.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 25/-