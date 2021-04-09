Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2020 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Download Link, Cut-Off for JA Exam Here, 13954 Candidates Shortlisted for Typing Test

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of written test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) on  upsssc.gov.in.

Created On: Apr 9, 2021 20:18 IST
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of written test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) today i.e. on 09 April 2021. Candidates, who appeared in UPSSSC Jr Assistant Exam on 04 January 2020, can download UPSSSC Result from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Junior  Assistant Jr Assistant Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSSSC JA Result, directly, through the link below:

UPSSSC Junior  Assistant Result Download Link

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Result Notice

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Typing Test

A total of 13954 are selection for next round of recruitment i.e. Typing Test. Selected candidates will be informed about UPSSSC Jr Assistant Typing Test Date, Time and Venue on official website.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off Marks
General 42.23
SC 40.82
ST 33.61
OBC 42.23
EWS 42.23

 

How to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant  Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in/.
  2. Click on the link ‘Click here to View Written Examination Result Under the advt. 04-exam/2019 available on the Home Page.
  3. A New Window/page will open where you need to click ‘Click here to View Written Examination Result Under the Advertisement 04 Exam 2019 Junior Assistant (General recruitment) Competitive Examination 2019’
  4. It will redirect your to a new page where you are required to enter your ‘Registration Number’, Gender and ‘DOB’ or ‘Roll number and Select Advertisement Number, Date of Birth & ‘Gender’
  5. Enter Verification Code and click on ‘See Result’
  6. Check UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result

UPSSSC Recruitment is being done to filling up 1186 vacancies for Junior Assistant Posts, against advertisement number 04/Exam/2019,  in Various Department of Uttar Pradesh.

FAQ

What is UPSSSC Typing Test Date for JA Posts ?

UPSSSC JA Typing Test Date shall be informed soon on official website.

I do not my UPSSSC Junior Assistant Registration Number.

You can get your registration number by providing your basic details on http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/SearchRefNo.aspx

I forgot my UPSSSC Roll Number. What to do ?

You can check UPSSSC Roll Number in your UPSSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card.

What is UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result Link ?

You can check UPSSSC Result through the link - http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/Results.aspx?ID=80&Result_Type=P&Exam_Code=5&Advt_Code=536&Dept_Code=459&Post_Code=1&OnlyIntview=No

