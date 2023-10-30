UPSSSC PET Result 2023: Date, UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Score Card on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be released soon. The commission conducted the CBT exam on October 28 & 29, 2023. Applicants who appeared for the exam can go through the article to know the exact UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2023 release date, scorecard link and other details.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon announce the results of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website. Aspirants who participated in this PET exam can access their results from the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The UP PET exam was conducted on October 28 and 29 in 35 cities across Uttar Pradesh. Over 40 lakh candidates are expected to have appeared for the exam, competing for a couple of thousand vacancies. Scroll on to know the tentative release date of UPSSSC PET Result 2023 and other important details.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023

The officials have successfully conducted the UP Lekhpal PET exam 2023 on October 28 and 29. Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the exam eagerly await the UP PET Result 2023. As per past trends, it is expected to be released by the month of December 2023 but there has yet to be an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time. We will notify you as soon as officials make any announcement regarding the UPSSSC PET 2023 Result.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Release Date

UP Lekhpal Result is likely to be declared soon at upsssc.gov.in. The officials will announce the UPSSSC PET result dates and other details in due course of time. Till then, you can check out the important dates for UPSSSC PET Result below.

UPSSSC PET Result Date 2023 Events Important Dates Registration dates August 01 to 30 UPSSSC PET Admit Card October 19 Exam Date October 28 & 29 UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 November 2023 (Tentative) UPSSSC PET Result Release Date December 2023 (Tentative)

UP PET Result 2023 PDF Link

The exam conducting body will publish the PET results on the official website in December 2023 with the roll numbers and names of the candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam. We will provide the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET Merit List pdf in this section below when released officially.

UPSSSC PET Scorecard PDF (To be activated)

Steps to Check UP PET Result 2023

Upon declaration of the result, the test takers can follow the steps given below to view the result:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to go to the Result tab.

Step 3: Select the" UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2023".

Step 4: Key in your details like the Registration number, Date of birth, and Captcha and submit.

Step 5: Your UPSSSC PET Result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Carefully review it.

Step 6: Download the UP PET result by choosing the download option on the same page.

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off

UPSSSC PET Result link will soon be activated on the official website. Meanwhile, you can check out the category-wise expected cut off marks.

UPSSSC PET Cutoff depends on various factors like the total candidates who appeared for the exam, previous year cut off, total vacancy, difficulty level of the exam etc. Considering all these factors and feedback received from the test takers, we have tabulated the UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2023 below.

Category UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off UR 71-76 EWS 68-73 OBC 66-71 SC 63-68 ST 63-68

What After UP PET 2023 Result?

PET Selection Process 2023 involves 4 stages: Prelims, Mains, Interview and Skill Test (If applicable) and Document Verification. Candidates who will qualify for all 4 stages will be chosen for various Group B and C posts like UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and others.