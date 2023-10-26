UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023: Subject-wise Weightage

UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023: Are you planning to appear for UPSSSC PET 2023 exam and looking for ways to boost your overall score? If yes, you have landed on the right page as here we have compiled a list of the most important topics for UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 that you must know about.

UPSSSC PET Exam is one of the most competitive and prestigious exams in India. With thousands of candidates appearing for this exam, the competition is intense and the stakes are high. As the UPSSSC PET exam is approaching, it's time to focus keenly on the important topics rather than starting something new. Going through the UPSSSC PET important topics will boost your performance exponentially and help you crack the exam easily. Here, we will guide you through the most important topics for the UPSSSC PET exam that you cannot afford to miss.

UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is all set to conduct the UPSSSC PET exam on October 28 & 29 across the state. Prospective candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation and are on the lookout for the best ways to maximize their overall score. If you are also one of them, you have landed on the right page as here we have compiled a list of the most important topics that you need to focus on. While it’s important to cover the entire syllabus, there are some topics that carry more weightage and are frequently asked in the exam. By revising these UPSSSC PET Important topics, you can significantly improve your chances of excelling in the exam.

List of Important Topics for UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam

UPSSSC PET syllabus comprises various subjects such as General Science, Indian History, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Elementary Arithmetic, Hindi, English etc. Through these, the commission will test candidates’ knowledge, analytical abilities, and problem-solving skills, among other attributes.

Preparing UPSSSC PET important topics can help candidates understand the exam’s purpose and requirements. It will also prepare them to handle the exam’s challenges.

Subject-wise UPSSSC PET 2023 Topics Weightage

Below, we have mentioned the subject-wise UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023 for your reference.

Indian History

Indus valley civilization

Vedic civilization

Buddhism

Jainism

Mauryan empire

Gupta empire

British Rule

Indian National Movement

Important Topics for UPSSSC PET 2023: Indian National Movement Initial stage of freedom movement Swadeshi and civil disobedience movement Farewell Amendment and British India Act 1935 Quit India movement

Geography

Indian and World Geography: Rivers, Mountains, Water resources, Forest etc.

Political Geography of India & World

Time zone

Demographics & migrations

Indian Economy

UPSSSC Important Topic for Indian Economy Planning commission and 5-year plans Green revolution LPG reforms of 1991 Economic reforms post 2014 Development of mixed economy Banking nationalization

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

Salient Features

Directive principles

Fundamental rights & duties

District Administration

Local bodies and Panchayat Raj

Logic & Reasoning

UPSSSC PET Reasoning Topics 2023 Blood relations Order & ranking Coding decoding Conclusive reasoning

General Science

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

General English

English Grammar

Synonyms Antonyms

Reading comprehensions

Hindi

UPSSSC PET 2023 Important Topics - General Hindi संधि विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियां सामान्य अशुद्धियां लिंग

Elementary Arithmetic

Whole numbers

Fractions

Decimals

Percentage

General Awareness

Important Topics for UPSSSC PET - GK Current Affairs Countries, Capitals & Currencies Important Days and Dates 2023 Indian States & UTs Awards & honours Schemes launched by the Government

Tips for Mastering Important Topics in UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET is one of the most sought-after exams in India. Preparing for the UPSSSC PET exam is challenging due to the extensive syllabus. However, with the right preparation strategy and a good understanding of all the important topics, candidates can easily excel in the exam.