UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023: Subject-wise Weightage

UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023: Are you planning to appear for UPSSSC PET 2023 exam and looking for ways to boost your overall score? If yes, you have landed on the right page as here we have compiled a list of the most important topics for UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 that you must know about. 

Check out the important topics for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 shared here.
Check out the important topics for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 shared here.

UPSSSC PET Exam is one of the most competitive and prestigious exams in India. With thousands of candidates appearing for this exam, the competition is intense and the stakes are high. As the UPSSSC PET exam is approaching, it's time to focus keenly on the important topics rather than starting something new. Going through the UPSSSC PET important topics will boost your performance exponentially and help you crack the exam easily. Here, we will guide you through the most important topics for the UPSSSC PET exam that you cannot afford to miss.

UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is all set to conduct the UPSSSC PET exam on October 28 & 29 across the state. Prospective candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation and are on the lookout for the best ways to maximize their overall score. If you are also one of them, you have landed on the right page as here we have compiled a list of the most important topics that you need to focus on. While it’s important to cover the entire syllabus, there are some topics that carry more weightage and are frequently asked in the exam. By revising these UPSSSC PET Important topics, you can significantly improve your chances of excelling in the exam.

cyber securit

List of Important Topics for UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam

UPSSSC PET syllabus comprises various subjects such as General Science, Indian History, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Elementary Arithmetic, Hindi, English etc. Through these, the commission will test candidates’ knowledge, analytical abilities, and problem-solving skills, among other attributes.

Preparing UPSSSC PET important topics can help candidates understand the exam’s purpose and requirements. It will also prepare them to handle the exam’s challenges.

Subject-wise UPSSSC PET 2023 Topics Weightage

Below, we have mentioned the subject-wise UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023 for your reference.

Indian History

  • Indus valley civilization
  • Vedic civilization
  • Buddhism
  • Jainism
  • Mauryan empire
  • Gupta empire
  • British Rule

Indian National Movement

Important Topics for UPSSSC PET 2023: Indian National Movement

Initial stage of freedom movement

Swadeshi and civil disobedience movement

Farewell Amendment and British India Act 1935

Quit India movement

Geography

  • Indian and World Geography: Rivers, Mountains, Water resources, Forest etc.
  • Political Geography of India & World
  • Time zone
  • Demographics & migrations

Indian Economy

UPSSSC Important Topic for Indian Economy

Planning commission and 5-year plans

Green revolution

LPG reforms of 1991

Economic reforms post 2014

Development of mixed economy

Banking nationalization

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

  • Salient Features
  • Directive principles
  • Fundamental rights & duties
  • District Administration
  • Local bodies and Panchayat Raj

Logic & Reasoning

UPSSSC PET Reasoning Topics 2023

Blood relations

Order & ranking

Coding decoding

Conclusive reasoning

General Science

  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Biology

General English

Hindi

UPSSSC PET 2023 Important Topics - General Hindi

संधि

विलोम शब्द

पर्यायवाची वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द

मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियां

सामान्य अशुद्धियां

लिंग

Elementary Arithmetic

  • Whole numbers
  • Fractions
  • Decimals
  • Percentage

General Awareness

Important Topics for UPSSSC PET - GK

Current Affairs

Countries, Capitals & Currencies

Important Days and Dates 2023

Indian States & UTs

Awards & honours

Schemes launched by the Government

Also, read:

HSSC CET Group D Expected Cut Off SSC JE Expected Cut Off
SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off SSC CPO Expected Cut Off

Tips for Mastering Important Topics in UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET is one of the most sought-after exams in India. Preparing for the UPSSSC PET exam is challenging due to the extensive syllabus. However, with the right preparation strategy and a good understanding of all the important topics, candidates can easily excel in the exam.

  • Understand the UPSSSC PET exam pattern and the types of questions that are asked in the exam.
  • Create a proper study plan allocating equal time to all the subjects.
  • Refer to the best books to prepare for UPSSSC PET Books
  • Review the UPSSSC PET previous year question papers to understand the structure, paper pattern and the kind of questions asked in the exam.
  • Solve mock tests and sample papers to improve your time management skills and accuracy.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next