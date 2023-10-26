UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023: Subject-wise Weightage

UPSSSC PET Exam is one of the most competitive and prestigious exams in India. With thousands of candidates appearing for this exam, the competition is intense and the stakes are high. As the UPSSSC PET exam is approaching, it's time to focus keenly on the important topics rather than starting something new. Going through the UPSSSC PET important topics will boost your performance exponentially and help you crack the exam easily. Here, we will guide you through the most important topics for the UPSSSC PET exam that you cannot afford to miss.
UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is all set to conduct the UPSSSC PET exam on October 28 & 29 across the state. Prospective candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation and are on the lookout for the best ways to maximize their overall score. If you are also one of them, you have landed on the right page as here we have compiled a list of the most important topics that you need to focus on. While it’s important to cover the entire syllabus, there are some topics that carry more weightage and are frequently asked in the exam. By revising these UPSSSC PET Important topics, you can significantly improve your chances of excelling in the exam.
List of Important Topics for UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam
UPSSSC PET syllabus comprises various subjects such as General Science, Indian History, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Elementary Arithmetic, Hindi, English etc. Through these, the commission will test candidates’ knowledge, analytical abilities, and problem-solving skills, among other attributes.
Preparing UPSSSC PET important topics can help candidates understand the exam’s purpose and requirements. It will also prepare them to handle the exam’s challenges.
Subject-wise UPSSSC PET 2023 Topics Weightage
Below, we have mentioned the subject-wise UPSSSC PET Important Topics 2023 for your reference.
Indian History
- Indus valley civilization
- Vedic civilization
- Buddhism
- Jainism
- Mauryan empire
- Gupta empire
- British Rule
Indian National Movement
|
Important Topics for UPSSSC PET 2023: Indian National Movement
|
Initial stage of freedom movement
|
Swadeshi and civil disobedience movement
|
Farewell Amendment and British India Act 1935
|
Quit India movement
Geography
- Indian and World Geography: Rivers, Mountains, Water resources, Forest etc.
- Political Geography of India & World
- Time zone
- Demographics & migrations
Indian Economy
|
UPSSSC Important Topic for Indian Economy
|
Planning commission and 5-year plans
|
Green revolution
|
LPG reforms of 1991
|
Economic reforms post 2014
|
Development of mixed economy
|
Banking nationalization
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
- Salient Features
- Directive principles
- Fundamental rights & duties
- District Administration
- Local bodies and Panchayat Raj
Logic & Reasoning
|
UPSSSC PET Reasoning Topics 2023
|
Blood relations
|
Order & ranking
|
Coding decoding
|
Conclusive reasoning
General Science
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
General English
- English Grammar
- Synonyms Antonyms
- Reading comprehensions
Hindi
|
UPSSSC PET 2023 Important Topics - General Hindi
|
संधि
|
विलोम शब्द
|
पर्यायवाची वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द
|
मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियां
|
सामान्य अशुद्धियां
|
लिंग
Elementary Arithmetic
- Whole numbers
- Fractions
- Decimals
- Percentage
General Awareness
|
Important Topics for UPSSSC PET - GK
|
Countries, Capitals & Currencies
|
Indian States & UTs
|
Awards & honours
|
Schemes launched by the Government
Tips for Mastering Important Topics in UPSSSC PET
UPSSSC PET is one of the most sought-after exams in India. Preparing for the UPSSSC PET exam is challenging due to the extensive syllabus. However, with the right preparation strategy and a good understanding of all the important topics, candidates can easily excel in the exam.
- Understand the UPSSSC PET exam pattern and the types of questions that are asked in the exam.
- Create a proper study plan allocating equal time to all the subjects.
- Refer to the best books to prepare for UPSSSC PET Books.
- Review the UPSSSC PET previous year question papers to understand the structure, paper pattern and the kind of questions asked in the exam.
- Solve mock tests and sample papers to improve your time management skills and accuracy.