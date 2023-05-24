wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in and Other Direct Links to Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 with Roll Number

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: Students can download their class 12th West Bengal result online at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb12.jagranjosh.com. Use roll, number and other required credentials to download WBCHSE HS result 2023.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12th result today. Students can check their WBCHSE HS result at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in from 12.30 pm. Apart from the official websites, students will also get their marksheet at Jagran Josh: wb12.jagranjosh.com. They have to use their roll and number to download their West Bengal 12th result 2023.

As per an official tweet by Bratya Basu, WB Education Minister, the West Bengal HS result 2023 will be announced in a press conference at 12:00 PM. However, the result link will be activated later. Further, the hard copy West Bengal HS mark sheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31, 2023. This year, more than 8.52 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 examination. Last year the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44%.

Official links to download the WB HS Result 2023 By Using Roll Number

To check WBCHSE 12th results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website might not work. In that case, students can check their Uchcha Madhyamik result at these websites:

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As per the official notification, the students can also get their result of Higher Secondary WB online at other websites. They will get a direct result link to download the HS marksheet at the below mentioned website:

wb12.jagranjosh.com

How to check West Bengal HS 12th Result 2023 online?

Students can check their respective WBCHSE Uchcha Madhyamik results at wbresults.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download HS marksheet online:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab in the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll and number and other required credentials

Step 4: The HS marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the result for future use.

How To Check WB Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2023 in offline mode?

Students can also check the West Bengal class 12 results via SMS. To do so, they have to go and open the messaging app on the phone and then follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone

Step 2: For WB HS result type - WB 12{space}roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56070, 5676750 or 56263

Can students check West Bengal 12th Result 2023 via Mobile App?

Yes, apart from the official websites, students can also get their results on the mobile app. Students have to download ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play to check their marks. They have to install this app to check their individual results by using WBCHSE roll numbers.

WB HS Result 2023 Highlights

Check the table below for detailed information about WBCHSE Uchcha Madhyamik result: