AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Apply Online (Aug 28), 976 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & Salary

The official AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released under advt. Number 02/2025 on the official Airports Authority of India (AAI) website aai.aero on 19th August 2025. The AAI JE apply online begins from 28th August onwards. Candidates should note that only GATE qualifying candidates can only apply for the AAI Junior Executive recruitment. Read on to know more.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025
Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a recruitment notification to fill a total of 976 vacancies for Junior Executives for Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology disciplines. The candidates who have a valid GATE scorecard are only eligible to apply online for the AAI Junior Executive recruitment.
The AAI Junior Executive selection of candidates is based on the GATE Scores. The online application window shall be made available from 28th August to 27th September 2025. Check the complete details regarding the exam from this post.
AAI Junior Executive 2025 Highlights
AAI has started the AAI Recruitment 2025 process for filling 976 Junior Executive Posts with the release of the AAI JE Notification 2025. The recruitment highlights are given below.
|
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025- Highlights
|
Organization
|
Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|
Posts
|
Junior Executive
|
Advt. No.
|
02/2025
|
Vacancies
|
976
|
Discipline
|
Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
28th August to 27th September 2025
|
Education Qualification
|
Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline
|
Age Limit
|
Not more than 27 years
|
Selection Criteria
|
GATE Score Based (GATE 2023/ 2024/2025)
|
Salary
|
Rs. 40000 – 3% – 140000
|
Official Site
|
www.aai.aero
AAI Junior Executive 2025: Important Dates
The candidates can apply for AAI JE from 28th August 2025 onwards. The last date to fill the application form is 27th September 2025. The exam dates have not been released yet. Check the table below to know more details on AAI JE important dates.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AAI JE Notification 2025 Release Date
|
19th August 2025
|
Registration Starts
|
28th August 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Applications
|
27th September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
27th September 2025
AAI Junior Executive Vacancy 2025
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) aims to fill the 976 vacancies for AAI Junior Executive posts in various disciplines. The post wise AAI JE vacancy is given in the table below.
|
Name of Post
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD (A)
|
PwBD (B)
|
PwBD (C)
|
PwBD (D&E)
|
Junior Executive (Architecture)
|
11
|
04
|
00
|
04
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)
|
199
|
83
|
17
|
51
|
31
|
17
|
00
|
06
|
03
|
12
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)
|
208
|
93
|
19
|
60
|
21
|
15
|
00
|
09
|
04
|
15
|
Junior Executive (Electronics)
|
527
|
215
|
52
|
142
|
79
|
39
|
00
|
00
|
15
|
00
|
Junior Executive (Information Technology)
|
31
|
15
|
03
|
07
|
04
|
02
|
10
|
00
|
00
|
02
AAI JE Recruitment 2025: GATE Score Validity Period
Only those candidates can apply for AAI JE 2025 recruitment who have qualified the GATE exam. The candidates should have qualified GATE exam in 2023/2024/2025.
AAI JE Eligibility Criteria 2025
Here’s the AAI JE 2025 Eligibility Criteria for each post.
|Name of Post
|Educational Qualification
|Upper Age Limit
|Junior Executive (Architecture)
|Degree in Architecture with valid GATE 2023/2024/2025 score
|27 Years
|Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)
|Degree in Civil Engineering/Technology with valid GATE 2023/2024/2025 score
|27 Years
|Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)
|Degree in Electrical Engineering/Technology with valid GATE 2023/2024/2025 score
|27 Years
|Junior Executive (Electronics)
|Degree in Electronics/Telecommunications/Electrical with specialization in Electronics with GATE 2023/2024/2025
|27 Years
|Junior Executive (Information Technology)
|Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT/Electronics with valid GATE 2023/2024/2025 score
|27 Years
AAI Junior Executive Selection Process 2025
The Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2025 selection process for hiring apprentices will be based on GATE. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the GATE exam, and the final selection will be determined accordingly. Following the GATE Score card selection, a document verification process will take place to confirm the authenticity of the candidate’s credentials. Ensure that all your documents are accurate and up-to-date to avoid any complications during the verification process.
- GATE Score Card
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
You may also apply for other Government Jobs