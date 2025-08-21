AAI Junior Executive Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Qualification, Age Limit & Validity of GATE Scorecard

AAI Junior Executive Eligibility Criteria form the crucial part of the candidate’s application process. Only those candidates can fill the AAI Junior Executive 2025 exam who fulfil the age limit, educational qualification and have a valid GAGTE scorecard. The candidates who belong to the SC/ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen, and J&K domiciled are eligible to avail age limit relaxation. Candidates should also fulfil the nationality too. Know the complete details on AAI Junior Executive eligibility on this page.
AAI Junior Executive Eligibility Criteria 2025
The Airport Authority of India determines the AAI Junior Executive eligibility criteria 2025 for the AAI junior Executive post. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria are only allowed to apply online for the exam.
The AAI Junior Executive eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification. Other than this one also needs to have a valid GATE scorecard from 2023 / 2024 / 2025. Age relaxation is provided to those candidates who belong to the reserved categories as per the Government of India norms. Read on to know complete details on the AAI Junior Executive eligibility criteria on this page.
AAI Junior Executive Educational Qualification
AAI has set certain criteria for AAI Junior Executive educational qualification for each of the engineering disciplines for which the recruitment notification has been released. Candidates need to have a Bachelor's Degree in the relevant engineering discipline. Check the table below to know the AAI JE educational qualification for each engineering discipline.
|
Post Code
|
Name of Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
1
|
Junior Executive (Architecture)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture
|
2
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering
|
3
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical Engineering
|
4
|
Junior Executive (Electronics)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electronics/Telecommunications/Electrical with specialization in Electronics
|
5
|
Junior Executive (Information Technology)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT/Electronics OR Master of Computer Applications (MCA)
AAI Junior Executive GATE Paper 2025
The candidates need to have a valid GATE score to apply for AAI Junior Executive post. The GATE score has to be either from 2023/2024/2025. Check the table below to know more.
|
Post Code
|
Name of Post
|
GATE Test Paper
|
GATE Paper Code
|
Valid GATE Year
|
1
|
Junior Executive (Architecture)
|
Architecture and Planning
|
AR
|
2023 / 2024 / 2025
|
2
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)
|
Civil Engineering
|
CE
|
2023 / 2024 / 2025
|
3
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EE
|
2023 / 2024 / 2025
|
4
|
Junior Executive (Electronics)
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
EC
|
2023 / 2024 / 2025
|
5
|
Junior Executive (Information Technology)
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
CS
|
2023 / 2024 / 2025
AAI Junior Executive Age Limit 2025
The candidates’ age limit should not be more than 27 years as on 27.09.2025. Age limit relaxation is applicable to the candidates who belong to the reserved categories.
AAI Junior Executive Age Limit Relaxation
The category wise age relaxation for AAI Junior Executive is given in the table below.
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Conditions/Remarks
|
SC / ST
|
5 years
|
Applicable as per Govt. of India guidelines
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3 years
|
Only for candidates under Non-Creamy Layer category
|
PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
10 years
|
Post must be identified suitable for the disability; certificate issued by Competent Authority on or before 27.09.2025
|
Ex-Servicemen & Commissioned Officers (including Emergency/Short Service Commissioned Officers)
|
5 years
|
Must have served at least 5 years and released: (1) after completion of assignment (including due completion within 1 year), not due to dismissal/misconduct/inefficiency OR (2) on account of disability attributable to military service/invalidment
|
AAI Regular Service Employees
|
Up to 10 years
|
Must have completed probation on initial appointment in AAI
