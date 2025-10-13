The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification. Through this recruitment, a total of 348 vacancies shall be filled up for the post of Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak). Selection of the candidates shall be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in his/her Graduation. Candidates can apply online for the IPPB Executive recruitment until 29th October 2025 at ippbonline.com. Read on this post to get updates on its vacancy, application process, eligibility, selection process, etc.
IPPB Executive Notification 2025 Out
IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification 2025 has been released under Advt. No.: IPPB/CO/HR/RECT./2025-26/03 at ippbonline.com. Candidates who are keen on applying online for the IPPB Executive recruitment can apply online from 9th October 2025 to 29th October 2025. The selection process is based on the marks obtained by the candidate in his/her graduation. Through this recruitment, a total of 348 vacancies will be filled up.
The selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs. 30,000, including statutory deductions, along with performance-based incentives and annual increments. No other benefits, allowances, or bonuses apart from the specified pay will be provided. Read this post to know all the details on IPPB Executive recruitment, eligibility, online form link, etc.
IPPB GDS Executive Recruitment 2025 Highlights
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) aims to fill up a total of 348 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) from the Department of Posts for various banking and sales roles. The following table gives you the major highlights of the IPPB GDS recruitment.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB)
|
Post Name
|
Executive (on engagement from Gramin Dak Sevaks)
|
Total Vacancies
|
348
|
Application Start Date
|
9th October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
29th October 2025
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Age Limit
|
20 to 35 years
|
Selection Process
|
The percentage obtained in the graduation
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
www.ippbonline.com
IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The IPPB Executive notification and apply online began on 9th October 2025. Candidates can fill the online form up to 29th October 2025. Once the online form fill up process is completed, candidates will be able to take its printout by 13th November 2025. Check the table below to know important dates.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IPPB Notification release date
|
9th October 2025
|
Apply online starts
|
9th October 2025
|
Last date to apply online
|
29th October 2025
|
Last date to pay the fee
|
29th October 2025
|
Closure for editing the application
|
29th October 2025
|
Last date for printing your application
|
13th November 2025
IPPB Executive Vacancy 2025
There are a total of 348 vacancies for the post of IPPB Executive post from the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) pool. These posts are distributed among various states and circles of the country. Check the detailed state-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.
|
Sr. No.
|
Circle / State
|
No. of Vacancies
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
2
|
Assam
|
12
|
3
|
Bihar
|
17
|
4
|
Chhattisgarh
|
9
|
5
|
Dadra And Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
6
|
Gujarat
|
29
|
7
|
Haryana
|
11
|
8
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
9
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
3
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
12
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
19
|
12
|
Kerala
|
6
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
29
|
14
|
Goa
|
1
|
15
|
Maharashtra
|
31
|
16
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9
|
17
|
Manipur
|
4
|
18
|
Meghalaya
|
4
|
19
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
20
|
Nagaland
|
8
|
21
|
Tripura
|
3
|
22
|
Odisha
|
11
|
23
|
Punjab
|
15
|
24
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
17
|
26
|
Telangana
|
9
|
27
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
40
|
28
|
Uttarakhand
|
11
|
29
|
Sikkim
|
1
|
30
|
West Bengal
|
12
|
Total
|
–
|
348
IPPB Executive 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who wish to apply online for the IPPB Executive recruitment 2025 must fulfil the eligibility criteria as notified by the officials. The eligibility consists of meeting the educational qualification and age limit for which the details are specified below.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.
|
Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)
|
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 35 years
|
Note
|
Candidates must ensure they meet both the educational and age eligibility criteria before applying for the IPPB Executive Vacancy 2025.
How to Apply Online for IPPB Executive 2025 Recruitment?
Candidates can apply online for the IPPB Executive 2025 recruitment only through online mode. Candidates need to visit the IPPB official website to fil out the online form. The apply online link is only active from 9th October 2025 to 29th October 2025.
What is IPPB Executive Application Fee?
Candidates need to pay an Application Fee of Rs. 750 (Non-Refundable). Only those candidates’ application form will be accepted whose fee is paid. Further, fee once paid will not be refunded.
IPPB Executive 2025 Selection Process
The selection process for IPPB Executive is based purely on merit. The merit list will be prepared based on the percentage obtained by the candidate in his/her graduation. In case of a tie in marks, the decision will be made using tie-breaker criteria, starting with the seniority of the candidate in the Department of Posts (DoP), followed by the date of birth (older candidates being given preference). Here is the stage wise selection process for IPPB Executive.
- Merit-Based Selection
- Calculation of Graduation Percentage
- Conversion of Grades
- Result Publication
What is IPPB Executive Salary?
Candidates selected through the IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025 will be offered a fixed monthly salary of Rs. 30,000, inclusive of all statutory deductions and contributions applicable to GDSs appointed as Executives. Tax will be deducted as per the prevailing Income Tax Act.
In addition to the fixed pay, candidates may receive performance-based incentives and annual increments based on their achievements in business acquisition and sales performance. No extra allowances, bonuses, or benefits will be provided apart from the mentioned pay. This structured compensation ensures fairness, transparency, and clarity for all aspirants applying for the IPPB Executive positions.
