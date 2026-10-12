GDS Recruitment 2026: Result Out, Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Selection Process
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025
The India Post GDS result 2025 has been released on 21st March 2025. The circle wise merit list can be download online or though the link shared below here.
Check here: GDS Result 2025
India Post GDS application status 2025 link has been activated on the India Post website. Candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS recruitment can check out the application status. The GDS application status will let one know whether their application form has been accepted or not.
India Post has released a recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). A total of 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies have been released for various posts, including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. The last date to apply online for Post Office GDS recruitment is approaching soon. Hence, candidates are advised to fill the GDS online form before the last date.
No exam is required for selection to the post of GDS. The selection will be based solely on the merit list basis of class 10th marks. The candidates who are 10th pass can apply for the India post GDS recruitment 2025 on the official website which is official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The apply online link shall remain active from 10th February to 3rd March 2025. Get details regarding the Indi Post GDS eligibility, selection process, important dates, etc here on this page.
GDS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
India Post has announced the recruitment for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post on 10 February 2025. Candidates can submit their applications until 03 March 2025. Additionally, a correction window will be available from 6 March to 8 March 2025, allowing applicants to make necessary modifications to their application forms. Interested candidates should ensure they complete the application process within the given timeline.
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Events
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Important Dates
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GDS Notification Release Date
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10 February 2025
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Last Date to Apply
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03 March 2025
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Correction Window
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6 March to 8 March 2025
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
The India Post GDS recruitment drive covers multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Check here GDS job profile. Candidates can check below to know the state-wise India Post GDS vacancy details.
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State Name
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Number of Vacancies
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Uttar Pradesh
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3004
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Uttarakhand
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568
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Bihar
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783
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Chhattisgarh
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638
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Delhi
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30
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Haryana
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82
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Himachal Pradesh
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331
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Jammu / Kashmir
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255
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Jharkhand
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822
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Madhya Pradesh
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1314
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Kerala
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1385
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Punjab
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400
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Maharashtra
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25
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North Eastern
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1260
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Odisha
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1101
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Karnataka
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1135
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Tamil Naidu
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2292
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Telangana
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519
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Assam
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1870
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Gujarat
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1203
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West Bengal
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923
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Andhra Pradesh
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1215
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Total
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21413
India Post GDS Apply Online 2025
Candidates keen on applying for the India Post GDS recruitment can fill out the GDS application form by visiting the India Post website or the direct link shared here on this page.
GDS Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for GDS Recruitment 2025, candidates need to meet the required eligibility criteria that consists of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualifications. Given below is the eligibility criteria for the same:
GDS Age Limit
The minimum age required for candidates to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.
GDS Educational Qualification
Candidates must have successfully passed their class 10th standard from a recognized board. It is mandatory to have Mathematics and English as subjects in the 10th standard. The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Standard from a recognized board. Other than this, candidates should possess basic computer skills.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
The selection for India Post Office GDS 2025 will be based on a merit list generated by the system. This list will be prepared using the marks obtained in the 10th standard. The percentage will be calculated up to four decimal places for accuracy. There will be no written exam or interview in the selection process. Check here details for India Post GDS selection process.
What is India Post 2025 GDS Salary?
The candidates who will be selected as India Post GDS will be given the following salary. The GDSs are also entitled to some other allowances and social security benefits, which include, GDS Gratuity and Service Discharge Benefit Scheme (akin to National Pension System applicable to regular employees),
- Branch Post Master (BPM): Rs 12,000 - Rs 29,380
- Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) / Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000 - Rs 24,470
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