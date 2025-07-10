India Post GDS 5th Merit 2025 Out: Download List Online and PDF Circle-wise at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak 5th merit list 2025 has been released by India Post on 9th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the GDS recruitment can check the Gramik Dak Sevak third merit list PDF from here or the India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct link is given below.
GDS Result 2025
India Postal Department has released the 5th GDS merit list 2025 on its website. The GDS 5th merit list PDF has the list of the roll numbers who are sucessful in the exam.
The Indian Postal Department has officially released the GDS third merit list for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025. Aspirants who have applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts can now check their qualifying status by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The GDS 3rd merit list has the names of shortlisted candidates eligible for the document verification process. Through this recruitment, a total of 21,413 GDS vacancies across various states and union territories will be filled up. The GDS application status link was activated on the official website, where the candidates can check the status of their application forms. The merit list has been released for each state based on the number of GDS vacancies in each postal circle.
GDS 5th Merit List 2025
India Post has released the India Post GDS 5th merit list 2025 on its website. The merit list PDF can be downloaded online for each circle on the India Post website.
India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025
GDS 3rd Merit List 2025
The direct link to check the GDS 3rd merit list 2025 is given below here. Candidates need to visit the given India Post GDS website and click on the region from which they have applied. The India Post GDS 3rd merit list will be displayed on their screens.
Check GDS 3rd Merit List 2025
India Post GDS 1st Merit List PDF
The India Post GDS result for 1st merit list is indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in. Candidates can visit the India post website to download the result PDF. Alternatively, we have shared the direct link to download region wise GDS result merit list below as well.
India Post GDS Result 2025 Merit List Date
The GDS notification was release don 10th February. The result for the same was released on 21st March 2025. Check the table below.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
GDS Notification Release Date
|
10 February 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
03 March 2025
|
Correction Window
|
6 March to 8 March 2025
|
GDS Merit List Release Date
|
21st March 2025
|
GDS 3rd Merit list
|
19th May 2025
India Post GDS Merit List 2025 Circle Wise: How are Candidates Shortlisted?
The GDS aspiring candidates are supposed to have basic computer skills, cycling skills, and financial literacy. Candidates whose names will be in the GDS merit list will be released to fill up a total of 21,413 vacancies for the post of Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak roles across various offices in 23 circles in the country.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Result: How To Check?
The GDS result can be checked online on the India Post website. The steps to check the result is given below here.
Step 1. Visit the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline in.
Step 2. Click the “India Post GDS Result/Merit List 2025" tab from the homepage.
Step 3. Enter your login password and registration number.
Step 4. Click on the submit button.
Step 5. The GDS merit list/result will appear on the screen.
How is GDS Merit List 2025 Decided?
The India Post GDS merit list 2025 is solely based on the marks obtained by the candidates in class 10th. No written test or interview is conducted. The marks obtained in class 10th is converted to percentages accurate to four decimal places.
