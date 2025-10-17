IPPB Executive Apply Online 2025: Direct Link to fill Online Form Here, Check Fee & Last Date

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has activated the IPPB GDS Executive application form 2025 online on its website. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill the online form from 9th October 2025 to 29th October 2025. The application process needs to be filled with correct information by uploading the required documents and payment of fee. Read this post to know the steps to apply online, application fee and other important information related to it.
IPPB Executive Application Form 2025
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) aims to fill up a total of 348 vacancies for post of Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak). Candidates can fill the IPPB Executive application form online at ippbonline.com. The link to fill out the form is active only from 9th to 29th October 2025. To apply for IPPB Executive GDS recruitment, candidates need to be a graduate and must be between 20 years to 35 years. Know the steps, direct link to fill the online form.
IPPB Executive Application Form 2025 Dates
The IPPB Executive application link is activated online from 9th October 2025 onwards. Candidates can fill the online form up to 29th October 2025. Candidates can also take its printout up to 13th November 2025. The table below has the important dates related to the recruitment..
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IPPB Notification release date
|
9th October 2025
|
Apply online starts
|
9th October 2025
|
Last date to apply online
|
29th October 2025
|
Last date to pay the fee
|
29th October 2025
|
Closure for editing the application
|
29th October 2025
|
Last date for printing your application
|
13th November 2025
Direct Link to fill IPPB Executive Application Form 2025
A direct link to fill the IPPB Executive online form 2025 has been given below. Aspirants need to click on the link below to fill out the form.
Apply Online for IPPB Executive Application Form 2025
How to Apply Online for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025?
Steps to Apply Online for IPPB Recruitment 2025
- Visit the official website – Go to ippbonline.com.
- Click on the application link – Navigate to the “Current Openings” section or directly
- Complete registration – Fill in the required personal and educational details to generate your registration number and password.
- Log in – Use the registration credentials to access the application form.
- Upload required documents in the prescribed format:
- Review details carefully – Ensure all information is accurate as no changes can be made after submission.
- Pay the application fee – Complete the payment process as per your category.
- Save the confirmation – Download and print the submitted application form for future reference.
IPPB GDS Executive Application Fee
Candidates need to pay the IPPB GDS application fee which is non refundable. Only their application form will be processed who have paid the fee.Check the fee below.
|
Post Name
|
Application Fee
|
Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak)
|
Rs. 750/-
Documents to Upload in IPPB Executive Online Form 2025?
Candidates who apply online for IPPB Executive recruitment need to upload the following given documents. The size and format of the documents in given below.
|
Document
|
Specifications
|
Photograph
|
Size: 4.5 cm × 3.5 cm in JPG/JPEG format
|
Signature
|
Use black ink on white paper in JPG/JPEG format
|
Left Thumb Impression
|
On white paper with black or blue ink in JPG/JPEG format
Who can apply online for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025?
Candidates applying for the IPPB Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak) posts must meet the following criteria:
- Educational Qualification: Must hold a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.
- Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025): Must be between 20 and 35 years of age.
