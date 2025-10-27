Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Exam Mode : Online
The MPSC Group C syllabus is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and aptitude across a wide range of subjects relevant to administrative and technical roles in the Maharashtra government. The syllabus consists of Preliminary and Mains examinations, focusing on areas such as current affairs, history, geography, economics, political science, general science, arithmetic, and reasoning ability. The syllabus also includes language proficiency and subject-specific topics based on the post applied for. Understanding the detailed MPSC Group C syllabus is crucial for effective preparation, as it helps candidates plan strategically and focus on key areas to succeed in the examination.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C syllabus 2025 on its website along with the notification. The MPSC Group C exam syllabus plays a crucial role in exam preparation. 

Candidates can boost their preparation with the help of the syllabus, pattern, marking scheme, and selection process discussed below in this post for MPSC Group C exam.

MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

Before knowing about the detailed MPSC Group C syllabus, candidates should check out its basic highlights. 

Organization

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Exam Name

MPSC Group C Service Exam 2025

Exam Mode

Online

Type of Questions

Objective Type (MCQ)

Marking Scheme

1 mark 

Negative Marking

0.25 marks

Selection Process

Written Test (Prelims, Mains)- Typing (for applicable posts)

Official Site

https://www.mpsc.gov.in/

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025

The MPSC Group C exam pattern consists of Prelims and Mains exam. The Prelims is an objective test having only multiple choice questions. The details for MPSC Group C exam pattern is described below. 

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in an objective format, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for every incorrect response. The question paper will be available in both English and Marathi languages.

MPSC Group C Prelims- Objective Type Questions

Subjects/Sections

Questions

Marks

Duration
  1. Current Affairs
  2. History
  3. Geography
  4. Economics
  5. Political Science
  6. General Science
  7. Arithmetics
  8. Intelligence test

100

100

60 minutes

MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern

The MPSC Group C Mains Examination will be conducted for a total of 400 marks (across 2 papers) for all posts except the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) Group-C post. For the AMVI post, the Mains Examination will consist of only one paper carrying a total of 300 marks.

The MPSC Group C Mains exam comprises two papers:

  • Paper 1: Language Paper
  • Paper 2: General Ability Test and Subject-Specific Knowledge

Each paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded 2 marks for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. The duration of each paper will be 1 hour.

MPSC Group C Mains- Objective Type Questions

Paper

Subject

Questions

Marks

Difficulty Level

Duration

Paper- I

Marathi

60

120

Class 12th

1 hour

English

40

80

Graduation

Paper-II

General Ability Test & Subject Specific Knowledge

100

200

Graduation

1 hour

Total

200

400

-

2 hours

MPSC Group C Typing Test 

The candidates who have applied for the posts of Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist undergo through the typing test. The typing proficiency would be as discussed below-

Posts

Typing Proficiency

Tax Assistant

Marathi Typing Speed: 30 WPM and English Typing Speed: 40 WPM

Clerk Typist (Marathi)

Marathi Typing Speed: 30 WPM 

Clerk Typist (English)

English Typing Speed: 40 WPM

MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus 

The MPSC Group C Prelims exam tests candidates on a wide range of topics to assess their general awareness, analytical ability, and knowledge of Maharashtra. Below is the detailed syllabus for Group C Exam. :

 1. History

Focus on the history of Modern India with special reference to Maharashtra:

  • Major events in Modern Indian history
  • Social and economic reforms in Maharashtra
  • Role of Maharashtra in the Freedom Movement

2. Geography

Comprehensive understanding of Maharashtra’s geographical features:

  • Earth and its physical features
  • World geography basics
  • Climate, latitude & longitude
  • Landforms of Maharashtra
  • Rainfall patterns
  • Major crops and agricultural practices
  • Important cities and rivers
  • Industrial regions and development

 3. Economy

Covers basic concepts and current trends in the Indian economy:

  • National Income and growth indicators
  • Agriculture and allied sectors
  • Industrial policies
  • Foreign trade and export-import trends
  • Banking system and monetary policy
  • Population trends and unemployment issues
  • Poverty alleviation measures
  • Fiscal policy and currency system

4. Political Science

Key concepts related to governance and political framework:

  • Indian Constitution: features, amendments, fundamental rights
  • Indian Political System and its administration
  • Governance, transparency, and public policy
  • National policies and initiatives
  • India’s achievements in Science & Technology
  • Social and economic geography of India

5. General Science

Basic understanding of science and its applications:

  • Physics principles
  • Chemistry fundamentals
  • Fundamentals of Botany and Zoology
  • Environmental hygiene and health

 6. Current Affairs

Updated on recent events at all levels:

  • National and International current events
  • Maharashtra-specific developments
  • International relations
  • Cultural, economic, and political developments
  • Disaster management and environmental issues
  • Government schemes and initiatives

 7. Arithmetic

Tests numerical and mathematical skills:

  • Basic arithmetic operations: Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division
  • Decimals and Fractions
  • Percentages and Ratios
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Averages and Profit-Loss

8. Intelligence Test

Assesses logical and analytical reasoning:

  • Problem-solving skills
  • Pattern recognition
  • Logical decisions
  • Mental agility and accuracy

MPSC Group C Mains Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise 

Candidates who qualify for the Prelims are eligible to appear in the MPSC Group C Mains Examination. The Mains exam consists of two papers:

  • Paper 1 – Common for all posts
  • Paper 2 – Post-specific syllabus

MPSC Group C Paper 1 Syllabus (Common for All Posts)

 Marathi

  • General Vocabulary
  • Sentence Structure
  • Grammar
  • Idioms and Phrases (Meaning and Usage)

 English

  • Synonyms & Antonyms
  • Sentence Completion & Substitution
  • Spotting Errors & Sentence Improvement
  • Active & Passive Voice
  • Transformation of Sentences
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Joining Sentences
  • Cloze Test & Fill in the Blanks
  • Passage Completion & Para Completion

MPSC Group C Syllabus Paper 2 Syllabus: Post Wise 

 Excise Sub Inspector

Topic

Sub-Topics

Current Affairs

National and International

Intelligence Test

Logical and analytical reasoning

Constitution of India

Preamble, fundamental rights & duties, center-state relations, judiciary, parliament, state legislature

RTI Act 2005 & Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act 2015

Key provisions

Computer & IT

Networking, cybercrime, data communication, digital initiatives

Human Rights

International standards, Indian constitutional provisions, social issues

The Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949

Maharashtra Excise Manuals

Volume I, II & III

Tax Assistant

Topic

Sub-Topics

Civics

Urban and Rural Administration

Constitution of India

Features, Rights, Duties, Governance Structure

Five-Year Plans

All 12 plans

Current Affairs

India & Global

Intelligence & Numeracy

Class X level Arithmetic, reasoning

Book-Keeping & Accounting

Basic accounting principles, balance sheet, depreciation

Economic Reforms & Laws

Liberalization, Privatization, WTO, GST, VAT

Clerk-Typist

Topic

Sub-Topics

General Knowledge

History, Geography, Civics

Intelligence Test

Logical thinking

Mathematics

Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Statistics

General Science

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment

Current Developments

Maharashtra & India

IT Basics

Computer fundamentals

RTI Act 2005 & Maharashtra Public Service Act 2015

Industries Inspector

Topic

Sub-Topics

Current Affairs

National & International

Intelligence Test

Reasoning ability

Constitution & Governance

Features, policies, legislative bodies

IT & Computer

Cyber security, networking

Industrial Policy

Entrepreneurship, MSMEs, financial schemes

Industrial Acts

IDRA Act 1951, MSME Act 2006, SEZ Act

Factories Act

Labor laws, safety regulations

MIDC & Industrial Bodies

KVIC, MPCB, MSSIDC, NCLT

Technical Assistant

Topic

Sub-Topics

General Knowledge

History, Geography, Current Affairs

Intelligence Test

Analytical ability

Basic Mathematics & Statistics

Percentages, discount, interest

IT & Computer

Networking, cybercrime, IT policies

Right to Information Act

Insurance Knowledge

Insurance concepts, IRDA, insurance market

Directorate of Insurance

Citizens’ Charter, RTI information

