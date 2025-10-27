The MPSC Group C syllabus is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and aptitude across a wide range of subjects relevant to administrative and technical roles in the Maharashtra government. The syllabus consists of Preliminary and Mains examinations, focusing on areas such as current affairs, history, geography, economics, political science, general science, arithmetic, and reasoning ability. The syllabus also includes language proficiency and subject-specific topics based on the post applied for. Understanding the detailed MPSC Group C syllabus is crucial for effective preparation, as it helps candidates plan strategically and focus on key areas to succeed in the examination.
MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C syllabus 2025 on its website along with the notification. The MPSC Group C exam syllabus plays a crucial role in exam preparation.
Candidates can boost their preparation with the help of the syllabus, pattern, marking scheme, and selection process discussed below in this post for MPSC Group C exam.
MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern
Before knowing about the detailed MPSC Group C syllabus, candidates should check out its basic highlights.
|
MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025
|
Organization
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
MPSC Group C Service Exam 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective Type (MCQ)
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test (Prelims, Mains)- Typing (for applicable posts)
|
Official Site
|
https://www.mpsc.gov.in/
MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025
The MPSC Group C exam pattern consists of Prelims and Mains exam. The Prelims is an objective test having only multiple choice questions. The details for MPSC Group C exam pattern is described below.
MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern
The examination will be conducted in an objective format, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for every incorrect response. The question paper will be available in both English and Marathi languages.
|
MPSC Group C Prelims- Objective Type Questions
|
Subjects/Sections
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
- Current Affairs
- History
- Geography
- Economics
- Political Science
- General Science
- Arithmetics
- Intelligence test
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern
The MPSC Group C Mains Examination will be conducted for a total of 400 marks (across 2 papers) for all posts except the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) Group-C post. For the AMVI post, the Mains Examination will consist of only one paper carrying a total of 300 marks.
The MPSC Group C Mains exam comprises two papers:
- Paper 1: Language Paper
- Paper 2: General Ability Test and Subject-Specific Knowledge
Each paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded 2 marks for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. The duration of each paper will be 1 hour.
|
MPSC Group C Mains- Objective Type Questions
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Duration
|
Paper- I
|
Marathi
|
60
|
120
|
Class 12th
|
1 hour
|
English
|
40
|
80
|
Graduation
|
Paper-II
|
General Ability Test & Subject Specific Knowledge
|
100
|
200
|
Graduation
|
1 hour
|
Total
|
200
|
400
|
-
|
2 hours
MPSC Group C Typing Test
The candidates who have applied for the posts of Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist undergo through the typing test. The typing proficiency would be as discussed below-
|
Posts
|
Typing Proficiency
|
Tax Assistant
|
Marathi Typing Speed: 30 WPM and English Typing Speed: 40 WPM
|
Clerk Typist (Marathi)
|
Marathi Typing Speed: 30 WPM
|
Clerk Typist (English)
|
English Typing Speed: 40 WPM
MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus
The MPSC Group C Prelims exam tests candidates on a wide range of topics to assess their general awareness, analytical ability, and knowledge of Maharashtra. Below is the detailed syllabus for Group C Exam. :
1. History
Focus on the history of Modern India with special reference to Maharashtra:
- Major events in Modern Indian history
- Social and economic reforms in Maharashtra
- Role of Maharashtra in the Freedom Movement
2. Geography
Comprehensive understanding of Maharashtra’s geographical features:
- Earth and its physical features
- World geography basics
- Climate, latitude & longitude
- Landforms of Maharashtra
- Rainfall patterns
- Major crops and agricultural practices
- Important cities and rivers
- Industrial regions and development
3. Economy
Covers basic concepts and current trends in the Indian economy:
- National Income and growth indicators
- Agriculture and allied sectors
- Industrial policies
- Foreign trade and export-import trends
- Banking system and monetary policy
- Population trends and unemployment issues
- Poverty alleviation measures
- Fiscal policy and currency system
4. Political Science
Key concepts related to governance and political framework:
- Indian Constitution: features, amendments, fundamental rights
- Indian Political System and its administration
- Governance, transparency, and public policy
- National policies and initiatives
- India’s achievements in Science & Technology
- Social and economic geography of India
5. General Science
Basic understanding of science and its applications:
- Physics principles
- Chemistry fundamentals
- Fundamentals of Botany and Zoology
- Environmental hygiene and health
6. Current Affairs
Updated on recent events at all levels:
- National and International current events
- Maharashtra-specific developments
- International relations
- Cultural, economic, and political developments
- Disaster management and environmental issues
- Government schemes and initiatives
7. Arithmetic
Tests numerical and mathematical skills:
- Basic arithmetic operations: Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division
- Decimals and Fractions
- Percentages and Ratios
- Simple and Compound Interest
- Averages and Profit-Loss
8. Intelligence Test
Assesses logical and analytical reasoning:
- Problem-solving skills
- Pattern recognition
- Logical decisions
- Mental agility and accuracy
MPSC Group C Mains Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise
Candidates who qualify for the Prelims are eligible to appear in the MPSC Group C Mains Examination. The Mains exam consists of two papers:
- Paper 1 – Common for all posts
- Paper 2 – Post-specific syllabus
MPSC Group C Paper 1 Syllabus (Common for All Posts)
Marathi
- General Vocabulary
- Sentence Structure
- Grammar
- Idioms and Phrases (Meaning and Usage)
English
- Synonyms & Antonyms
- Sentence Completion & Substitution
- Spotting Errors & Sentence Improvement
- Active & Passive Voice
- Transformation of Sentences
- Idioms and Phrases
- Joining Sentences
- Cloze Test & Fill in the Blanks
- Passage Completion & Para Completion
MPSC Group C Syllabus Paper 2 Syllabus: Post Wise
Excise Sub Inspector
|
Topic
|
Sub-Topics
|
Current Affairs
|
National and International
|
Intelligence Test
|
Logical and analytical reasoning
|
Constitution of India
|
Preamble, fundamental rights & duties, center-state relations, judiciary, parliament, state legislature
|
RTI Act 2005 & Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act 2015
|
Key provisions
|
Computer & IT
|
Networking, cybercrime, data communication, digital initiatives
|
Human Rights
|
International standards, Indian constitutional provisions, social issues
|
The Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949
|
–
|
Maharashtra Excise Manuals
|
Volume I, II & III
Tax Assistant
|
Topic
|
Sub-Topics
|
Civics
|
Urban and Rural Administration
|
Constitution of India
|
Features, Rights, Duties, Governance Structure
|
Five-Year Plans
|
All 12 plans
|
Current Affairs
|
India & Global
|
Intelligence & Numeracy
|
Class X level Arithmetic, reasoning
|
Book-Keeping & Accounting
|
Basic accounting principles, balance sheet, depreciation
|
Economic Reforms & Laws
|
Liberalization, Privatization, WTO, GST, VAT
Clerk-Typist
|
Topic
|
Sub-Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
History, Geography, Civics
|
Intelligence Test
|
Logical thinking
|
Mathematics
|
Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Statistics
|
General Science
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment
|
Current Developments
|
Maharashtra & India
|
IT Basics
|
Computer fundamentals
|
RTI Act 2005 & Maharashtra Public Service Act 2015
|
–
Industries Inspector
|
Topic
|
Sub-Topics
|
Current Affairs
|
National & International
|
Intelligence Test
|
Reasoning ability
|
Constitution & Governance
|
Features, policies, legislative bodies
|
IT & Computer
|
Cyber security, networking
|
Industrial Policy
|
Entrepreneurship, MSMEs, financial schemes
|
Industrial Acts
|
IDRA Act 1951, MSME Act 2006, SEZ Act
|
Factories Act
|
Labor laws, safety regulations
|
MIDC & Industrial Bodies
|
KVIC, MPCB, MSSIDC, NCLT
Technical Assistant
|
Topic
|
Sub-Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
History, Geography, Current Affairs
|
Intelligence Test
|
Analytical ability
|
Basic Mathematics & Statistics
|
Percentages, discount, interest
|
IT & Computer
|
Networking, cybercrime, IT policies
|
Right to Information Act
|
–
|
Insurance Knowledge
|
Insurance concepts, IRDA, insurance market
|
Directorate of Insurance
|
Citizens’ Charter, RTI information
