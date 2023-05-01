Brain Teaser Challenge: Can you spot the lost comb in the park within 7 seconds? Test your observation skills!

Brain Teaser challenge: Who doesn’t love solving brain teasers?

They are most likely one of the most enjoyable ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and keep memories strong.

Solving these brain puzzles will necessitate creative, thought-provoking mental processes and you will not be able to predict the solution right away.

They are also clinically proven mood enhancers. In addition, solving them on a daily basis can make you wiser. So, if you're having a bad day and want to cheer yourself up, or if you just want to put your brain and/or sensory organs to the test, solve a brain teaser.

Don't hunt for these online riddles anywhere else because we have an amazing one for you.

Are you up for the task?

We very much hope you are!

So, shall we get started?

Brain Teaser Challenge- Spot the lost comb in 7 seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.

Source: Behance.net

As you can see in the above brain teaser image, three people and three dogs are enjoying a picnic in the park. However, their fun paused for a while, when they realised that one of them had lost their comb somewhere in the park.

They cannot find it, but perhaps you can.

So, are you up for the challenge?

Let’s hope you are. Your time starts now.

All the best!

This spot the hidden object puzzle is quite difficult. So, we are giving you a teeny-tiny hint in advance.

Brain Teaser Challenge Hint: The comb is yellow in colour.

To be honest, this is not a small hint; this is a major hint, which can help you solve this brain teaser in even less than 7 seconds.

So, utilise this hint and get back to searching.

Did you find the comb?

If yes, then amazing. If not, then hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

You will run out of time soon.

Look for any yellow-shaped object resembling the shape of a comb and you will solve this riddle.

3…

Uh oh… the countdown’s beginning.

2…

1.

Time’s up, guys.

Were you able to spot the comb lost in the park in 7 seconds?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You possess great observational skills. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser challenge puzzle, you had to spot the comb lost in the park within 7 seconds. If you were unable to find the hidden object, then fret not, here is its solution.

Source: Behance.net

We hope you enjoyed solving this brain puzzle with us.

