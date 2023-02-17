Brain Teaser Challenge: Are You Smart Enough To Spot The Major Mistake In The Picture In Just 4 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot The Major Mistake In 4 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser image, you can see four people in a waiting room. Out of the four, two are women and two are men. One of the women is leaving and the others are sitting and waiting. The picture may look normal at a first glance, however, there is a major mistake in the picture.

Are you smart enough to spot the mistake in the given time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser image as well. You have 4 seconds to spot the mistake. This puzzle is actually quite easy to solve.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 4 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to find the mistake?

Some of you may have easily found the mistake. We are going to reveal the solution to this brain teaser challenge now.

Brain Teaser Challenge Solution

In this brain teaser challenge, you had to find the major mistake in the image in 4 seconds. In case, you were unable to spot the mistake in this brain teaser puzzle, scroll down to see the solution.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

