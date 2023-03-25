Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Find the Odd Unicorn in the picture within 17 seconds?

Ohh Pretty weekend! Let’s start Saturday on a tricky note with this brain teaser. A brain teaser usually tests your skill like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now find the odd unicorn in the picture

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the Odd Unicorn in the Picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd Unicorn in the picture. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help you solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd Unicorn in the picture. Easy, Right?

But I just remembered that I had to tell you, you just have 20 seconds and now you are just left with 17 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 16 Unicorns divided into 4 columns and 4 rows. And your task is to find the odd unicorn. Go through all the sections to not miss any clues, and use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd Unicorn in the picture.

This Unicorn has got fewer Stars in comparison to others.

It was Fun, right? Solving more of these engaging brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

