Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 3 words hidden inside the Rainy Picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all 3 words hidden in the Rainy Picture within 7 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot all three words hidden inside the Rainy picture. Inside the picture, you will see few a kids enjoying the rainy day under the umbrella. An alert mind can identify all the words within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the Picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 3 hidden words inside the Rainy picture. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

CLOUDS - The word 'Clouds' is written on the white clouds in the picture. STORM - The word 'Storm' is written on the tree in the picture. 3. DAMP - The word 'Damp’ is written in the water on the street in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the three words that are hidden inside the Rainy picture are - Clouds, Storm and Damp.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but is a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

