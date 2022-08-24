Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: Only 0.01% of people can spot Cash Stack hidden among scattered devices

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the stack of cash hidden among scattered devices in the picture.

Can you spot the Cash Stack hidden among scattered devices?

Image Source: magicMagpie

In the above image, you need to spot a pile of cash hidden among all of the gadgets and wires. To make the search more difficult the puzzle makers have added green iPods, headphones, and styluses in the image. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The stack of cash is of green color hidden between a gadget and a wire.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to spot the hidden stack of cash among the scattered devices, gadgets, and wires. At first, you won't be able to notice the pile of cash immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the stack hidden inside the image. If you're still struggling then take a look at the bottom left side of the image. The stack of cash is hidden between the mouse and wire.

Image Source: magicMagpie

It has been claimed that only 0.01% of people can spot Cash Stack hidden among scattered devices. The difficulty level of this puzzle is so high that 70% of people can't find the hidden money in less than 45 seconds.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was a tough and tricky puzzle as it needed more time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

