Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: Can you spot mistake in Girl’s Hand with wrist watch in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use creative side of your mind and make your brain works in a different way. These kind of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think out of the box and analyze the puzzle little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Girl’s Hand with wrist watch Picture.

Can you spot the mistake in Girl’s Hand with Wrist Watch Picture in 7 seconds?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a girl’s beautiful hand with wrist watch has been shown. In the image, you can see the girl’s right hand. There are two rings inside the middle finger of the girl. Her nails are painted and she has also wore a wrist watch. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the wrist watch.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Girl’s Hand with Wrist Watch Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that the ring is on the wrong finger. But that is not the right answer, as this is just a normal ring. But after few moments you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture? The mistake is in the wrist watch. Wrist watches are always manufactured with the adjustment pin on the right side.

So, the mistake in the picture is that the pin has been positioned wrongly on the wrist watch in the picture. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills, but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments.

