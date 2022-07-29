Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot all 6 words hidden in this picture within 15 secs?

Can you spot the mistake in 15 seconds? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 6 words hidden inside the image.

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

Can you spot all 6 words hidden in this picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Playbuzz

In the above image, you need to spot all the words hidden inside the image. An alert mind can identify all the words within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

Hint: Check the background of the skating picture too.

Animal you spot first in this optical illusion painting will reveal your personality type

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 6 words hidden in the sketch of a skating rink image. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. While the premise seems relatively simple the lettering of the words is near identical to the pencil strokes in the picture. And with ten children featured in the drawing, the busy scene makes it even harder to seek out the words.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Image Source: Playbuzz

What you see first reveals if you are left-brained or right-brained

See - The word 'see' is at the bottom right-hand corner of the picture. Cut - The word 'cut' is hidden in the windows of a tower block, Now - The word 'now' is hidden in a boy's yellow scarf Man - The word 'man' is hidden inside one of the bushes. Cool - The word 'cool' is hidden in a girl's blonde curls Tell - The word 'tell' is hidden on a boy's green jumper.

Test your IQ by Spotting all 13 Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion

So, the six words that are hidden inside the picture are - see, cut, now, man, cool, and tell.

Test your IQ by Spotting Hidden Panda in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.