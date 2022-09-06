Brain Teaser Puzzle: Find out Odd Cheeseburger in the picture within 11 seconds

Find out Odd Cheeseburger in the picture: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Picture Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the group of Cheeseburgers in the image.

Find the Odd Cheeseburger in the picture within 11 seconds

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to identify Odd Cheeseburger from the group of similar-looking Cheeseburgers. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the facial expression of the Cheeseburgers.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which Cheeseburger which is different from the others. There are 6 rows and 7 columns filled with yummy Cheeseburgers. To find the odd Cheeseburger within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Image Source: Bright Side

The odd Cheeseburger is in the 2nd Row and 3rd Column. All the other Cheeseburgers have similar facial expressions. The odd one has a different smile on its face. Also, the odd cheeseburger has fewer leaves inside the burger.

This brain teaser was tricky but quite simple as it required less time and brain power to solve. This kind of picture puzzle doesn't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but is a simple test of your observation skills. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

