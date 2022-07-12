Brain Teaser Quiz: Can you move only 2 matchsticks to get highest number in 20 secs?

Can you move only 2 matchsticks to get the highest number? This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to move only 2 matchsticks to get the highest possible number in the image.

Can you move only 2 matchsticks to get Highest Number in 20 seconds?

In the above image, you need to move only 2 matchsticks to get the highest possible number. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 20 seconds. You need to analyze the number and the position of matchsticks carefully in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The number of digits can be increased to 6.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to move only 2 matchsticks from any number generating the highest possible number. For getting the highest number, you need to move 1 matchstick each from the two 4’s in the number. Then you will be able to get four 1’s in the number.

So, the answer is 91111. The highest possible number obtained by moving 2 matchsticks only is 91111.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.