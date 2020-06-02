Cyclone Nisarga: All you need to know about the pre-monsoon cyclone emerged from the Arabian Sea

After the unkind super cyclone Amphan that has led to the destruction of lives and property in West Bengal, another cyclone 'Nisarga' is on its way to Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that deep depression is moving northwards in the Arabian Sea, may become cyclonic and hit the Indian states on June 2 by 5:30 pm.

The warning further stated that the Nisarga is moving at a speed of 11 KMPH. It lay centred over East-Central Arabian Sea about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

Nisarga is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is moving northwards and after next 6 hours may recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3, 2020.

As per scientists, cyclone Nisarga may hit cities like Mumbai and may cause severe destruction. The financial capital of India has not witnessed any cyclone in over a century. This warning has raised concerns for a city which is already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The A red alert has also been sent to the suburban districts of Mumbai such as Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for June 3 and June 4. The alert indicates that these districts may witness heavy rainfall of more than 204.5mm.

After this warning, the government of both the states, Maharashtra and Gujarat have issued orders to shift the people living in low-lying areas to safer places.

34 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat to tackle cyclone Nisarga. Each team of NDRF consist of 45 trained personnel. As per NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan, a total of 16 teams in Gujarat and 10 teams in Maharashtra will be deployed. 6 teams in Maharashtra and 2 teams in Gujarat will be on standby if needed.

Apart from this, a warning by the IMD has been issued to the fisherman to not venture in the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and along and off Kerala coast for the next 48 hours due to the cyclone Nisarga.

India has already witnessed the cyclone Amphan which emerged from the Bay of Bengal and now another cyclone Nisarga is on its way from the Arabian Sea. The scientists have warned that India could witness more pre-monsoon cyclones in the coming years due to the warm temperature of oceans.

