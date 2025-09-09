India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to Connect Delhi to Patna: Check Launch Date, Ticket Pricing, Route, and Other Key Details

India is all set to launch its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, connecting Delhi to Patna. This new train is designed for overnight travel and will offer passengers a faster and more comfortable journey. It will run via Prayagraj and complete the trip in just 11.5 hours—much quicker than other trains on the same route. The train is expected to start service ahead of Diwali, with departures from Patna at 8 PM and arrivals in Delhi by 7:30 AM.

Source: X

Unlike the regular Vande Bharat trains, which have only chair cars, this sleeper version features berths and modern amenities. Passengers can expect automatic doors, CCTV cameras, LED screens, and aircraft-style interiors. Ticket prices will be slightly higher than those of the Rajdhani Express, but still cheaper than flights.

In this article, we'll take a look at the launch date, ticket pricing, route details, and all the key features that make this train a game-changer.