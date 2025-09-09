India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to Connect Delhi to Patna: Check Launch Date, Ticket Pricing, Route, and Other Key Details

India is all set to launch its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, connecting Delhi to Patna. This new train is designed for overnight travel and will offer passengers a faster and more comfortable journey. It will run via Prayagraj and complete the trip in just 11.5 hours—much quicker than other trains on the same route. The train is expected to start service ahead of Diwali, with departures from Patna at 8 PM and arrivals in Delhi by 7:30 AM.
Source: X
Unlike the regular Vande Bharat trains, which have only chair cars, this sleeper version features berths and modern amenities. Passengers can expect automatic doors, CCTV cameras, LED screens, and aircraft-style interiors. Ticket prices will be slightly higher than those of the Rajdhani Express, but still cheaper than flights.
In this article, we'll take a look at the launch date, ticket pricing, route details, and all the key features that make this train a game-changer.
What Is the Launch Date of India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Express?
🚨 Indian Railways will launch the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Delhi and Patna ahead of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/sdYMaPL9km— Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 8, 2025
Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce its inaugural Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Delhi–Patna corridor. Multiple sources indicate the launch is slated just ahead of Diwali 2025, with the train expected to begin operations by the end of September or early October.
Which Route Will the Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Sleeper Cover?
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will traverse the Delhi–Patna route via Prayagraj (Allahabad), offering a key overnight connection for long-distance travellers. The train is anticipated to depart Patna around 8:00 pm and reach Delhi by approximately 7:30 am, covering the distance in about 11.5 hours—a significant improvement over existing services that typically take between 12 and 17 hours, and even longer via Rajdhani Express.
How Much Will Tickets Cost for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express?
Source: X
Ticket pricing for the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to be 10–15% higher than Rajdhani Express fares on the exact Delhi–Patna route. The premium is justified by the train's enhanced amenities—such as aircraft-style interiors, modern safety systems, sensor-operated automatic doors, LED infotainment screens, and CCTV—plus significantly reduced journey time (around 11.5 hours).
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation