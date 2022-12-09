GK Quiz On Netflix: Find Out Facts About The Most Popular Streaming Service 

The most popular streaming service with a plethora of iconic original movies and shows, Netflix, is getting more popular than ever, with its latest shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things. Take this quiz and find out how much you know about the platform!
Find Out Facts About The Most Popular Streaming Service
Find Out Facts About The Most Popular Streaming Service

Founded in 1997 by American entrepreneurs Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, Netflix, or in full Netflix, Inc. is a media-streaming and video-rental company with corporate headquarters in Los Gatos, California. One of the first streaming services available as an app on different devices, Netflix moved beyond web browsers in 2008, partnering with companies to stream on Xbox 360, Blu-ray disc players, and TV set-top boxes. 

In 2009, Netflix was featured on the PS3 and smart TVs, and by 2010, Netflix rounded the bases for streaming devices. It launched on Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Nintendo Wii, and more. The first true international streaming service of its kind, Netflix is now a staple in most countries all around the world.

The most popular streaming service with a plethora of iconic original movies and shows, Netflix, is getting more popular than ever, with its latest shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things. Take this quiz and find out how much you know about the platform!

 

ALSO READ:  GK Quiz On Tim Burton: Find Out Facts About The Director Of The Famous Netflix Series Wednesday!

Gk Quiz on Marvel: Find Out Interesting Facts And Trivia!

 

Q1.  What was the most popular Netflix movie in 2021? 

a) Heathers

b) 10 Things I hate about you

c) Clueless

d) Cry Baby

 

Answer: Clueless

 

Q2. What was the most popular TV series in 2021? 

a) Stranger Things

b) Wednesday

c) Sex Education

d) Never Have I Ever 

 

Answer: 13 Reasons Why

 

Q3. Which region has the largest Netflix library in 2022? 

a) India

b) Slovakia

c) United States

d) Bangladesh

 

Answer: Slovakia



Q4.  Netflix has produced over how many original titles since it began producing original content in 2013? 

a)2000

b) 1,500

c)1380

d) 50,000

 

Answer: 1,500

 

Q5.Netflix’s first true original show was award-winning. What was the name of this show? 

a) Knives Out

b) House Of Cards

c) To All the Boys I've Loved Before

d) Kissing Booth

Answer:  House of Cards.

 

Q6. When was Netflix launched? 

a) 2000

b) 2022

c) 1970

d) 1997

Answer: 1997

 

Q7. What is Netflix’s most streamed show in 2022?

a) Wednesday

b) Stranger Things

c) Squid Games

d) Bridgerton

 

Answer: Stranger Things

 

Q8. What is Netflix's best original series?

a) Squid Game

b) All of Us are Dead

c) The Crown

d) Manifest

 

Answer: Squid Game

 

Q9. Where is Netflix most popular?

a) Canada 

b) Spain

c) The United States

d) France

Answer: The United States

 

Q10. When did Netflix introduce a streaming-only plan that offered unlimited streaming service but no DVDs?

a) 2015

b) 2010

c) 1999

d) 1980

Answer: 2010 


ALSO READ: GK Quiz on Anime: Find out Facts and how much you know!



NETFLIX TIMELINE

 

TIME

EVENT 

1999

Netflix began offering an online subscription service through the Internet. 

2006

Netflix launched the $1 million Netflix Prize contest to see if anyone could improve by 10 percent its recommendation system

2007

Netflix began offering subscribers the option to stream some of its movies and television shows directly to their homes through the Internet.

2010 

Netflix introduced a streaming-only plan that offered unlimited streaming service but no DVDs.

2016 

its streaming service was available in more than 190 countries.

2018

It also produced numerous movies like Roma, which won three Academy Award.

2021

its streaming services became the biggest revenue generator—with more than 200 million subscribers


Such content became a major focus of Netflix, and by the end of 2021, it had offered more than 2,400 original titles. Its notable series included Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Stranger Things, Narcos, The Crown, Bridgerton, and Squid Game.

2022

Netflix is available worldwide except for a select few countries

 

ALSO READ: GK Quiz on Famous Athletes all around the world : Find out Facts and more!

GK Quiz on Cartoons: Find out how much you know and learn through the Cartoon Trivia!

 

FACTS ABOUT NETFLIX YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW 

 

  • In 1997, Netflix was launched with the term Net standing for internet, and Flix from flicks which is a slang term for films and movies.
  •  Netflix is at the top and gathers over 9.3% of global internet traffic.
  • Now, the competing original shows of Amazon and Netflix are hosted side-by-side on the same servers.
  • In 2011, Netflix declared it was going to give access of its DVD-by-mail service into a separate service called Qwikster. 
  • Blockbuster turned down an opportunity to buy the then-fledgling Netflix for $50 million. 
  • Netflix is one of the most popular streaming apps.
  • The United States is not only the place where Netflix got its start as a DVD rental service in 1997, but the country also remains Netflix's largest market now that the company has evolved into the most popular SVOD platform worldwide.

ALSO READ: GK Quiz on Greek Mythology: Find out facts and more
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next