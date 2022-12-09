GK Quiz On Netflix: Find Out Facts About The Most Popular Streaming Service 

Founded in 1997 by American entrepreneurs Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, Netflix, or in full Netflix, Inc. is a media-streaming and video-rental company with corporate headquarters in Los Gatos, California. One of the first streaming services available as an app on different devices, Netflix moved beyond web browsers in 2008, partnering with companies to stream on Xbox 360, Blu-ray disc players, and TV set-top boxes.

In 2009, Netflix was featured on the PS3 and smart TVs, and by 2010, Netflix rounded the bases for streaming devices. It launched on Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Nintendo Wii, and more. The first true international streaming service of its kind, Netflix is now a staple in most countries all around the world.

The most popular streaming service with a plethora of iconic original movies and shows, Netflix, is getting more popular than ever, with its latest shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things. Take this quiz and find out how much you know about the platform!

Q1. What was the most popular Netflix movie in 2021?

a) Heathers

b) 10 Things I hate about you

c) Clueless

d) Cry Baby

Answer: Clueless

Q2. What was the most popular TV series in 2021?

a) Stranger Things

b) Wednesday

c) Sex Education

d) Never Have I Ever

Answer: 13 Reasons Why

Q3. Which region has the largest Netflix library in 2022?

a) India

b) Slovakia

c) United States

d) Bangladesh

Answer: Slovakia







Q4. Netflix has produced over how many original titles since it began producing original content in 2013?

a)2000

b) 1,500

c)1380

d) 50,000

Answer: 1,500

Q5.Netflix’s first true original show was award-winning. What was the name of this show?

a) Knives Out

b) House Of Cards

c) To All the Boys I've Loved Before

d) Kissing Booth

Answer: House of Cards.

Q6. When was Netflix launched?

a) 2000

b) 2022

c) 1970

d) 1997

Answer: 1997

Q7. What is Netflix’s most streamed show in 2022?

a) Wednesday

b) Stranger Things

c) Squid Games

d) Bridgerton

Answer: Stranger Things

Q8. What is Netflix's best original series?

a) Squid Game

b) All of Us are Dead

c) The Crown

d) Manifest

Answer: Squid Game

Q9. Where is Netflix most popular?

a) Canada

b) Spain

c) The United States

d) France

Answer: The United States

Q10. When did Netflix introduce a streaming-only plan that offered unlimited streaming service but no DVDs?

a) 2015

b) 2010

c) 1999

d) 1980

Answer: 2010



NETFLIX TIMELINE

TIME EVENT 1999 Netflix began offering an online subscription service through the Internet. 2006 Netflix launched the $1 million Netflix Prize contest to see if anyone could improve by 10 percent its recommendation system 2007 Netflix began offering subscribers the option to stream some of its movies and television shows directly to their homes through the Internet. 2010 Netflix introduced a streaming-only plan that offered unlimited streaming service but no DVDs. 2016 its streaming service was available in more than 190 countries. 2018 It also produced numerous movies like Roma, which won three Academy Award. 2021 its streaming services became the biggest revenue generator—with more than 200 million subscribers

Such content became a major focus of Netflix, and by the end of 2021, it had offered more than 2,400 original titles. Its notable series included Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Stranger Things, Narcos, The Crown, Bridgerton, and Squid Game. 2022 Netflix is available worldwide except for a select few countries

FACTS ABOUT NETFLIX YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW

In 1997, Netflix was launched with the term Net standing for internet, and Flix from flicks which is a slang term for films and movies.

Netflix is at the top and gathers over 9.3% of global internet traffic.

Now, the competing original shows of Amazon and Netflix are hosted side-by-side on the same servers.

In 2011, Netflix declared it was going to give access of its DVD-by-mail service into a separate service called Qwikster.

Blockbuster turned down an opportunity to buy the then-fledgling Netflix for $50 million.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming apps.

The United States is not only the place where Netflix got its start as a DVD rental service in 1997, but the country also remains Netflix's largest market now that the company has evolved into the most popular SVOD platform worldwide.

