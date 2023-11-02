India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Overview: Highlights, Expected Playing 11, Streaming Details & Weather Forecast
India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 33: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride so far, with each game exceeding expectations. There have been many upsets, and numerous records have been smashed. The next match is a key game between India and Sri Lanka.
The teams fought for the World Cup title in 2011 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium and are set to face each other at the same venue. Sri Lanka is 2-4 in its last 6 games and needs a win to stay in the competition. India will qualify for the semis with a win over Sri Lanka. India is unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup.
The showdown between Jasprit Bumrah and Pathum Nissanka, Virat Kohli and Dilshan Madushanka is sure to be epic. Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions will affect the match.
Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match. Check here Ind vs SL match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.
ICC World Cup Points Table 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
India vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Overview
|
2023 World Cup Performance
|
India:
Sri Lanka:
|
Key Players to Watch
|
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
|
Captain
|
India: Rohit Sharma
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis
|
Last ODI Encounter
|
In World Cup: (2019) India won by 7 wickets
In 2023: India won by 10 wickets (Asia Cup final)
|
India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Match Records in ODI, T20 and Test
India vs Sri Lanka: Expected Playing 11 & Order
India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Squad: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (c), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Angelo Mathews, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
India vs Sri Lanka Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)
Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number
Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.
On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:
- Star Sports 1
- Star Sports 1 HD
- Star Sports 1 HINDI
- Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
- Star Sports 1 TELUGU
- Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
- Star Sports 1 TAMIL
- Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
- Star Sports 1 KANNADA
For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.
How will the weather be in Mumbai? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report
The weather in Mumbai is expected to be warm and sunny with negligible chance of rain. The skies are expected to be clear and the temperature will drop in the evening.
The Wankhede pitch has so far been a batting paradise in the 2023 World Cup. The two games played here resulted in 350+ runs first innings.