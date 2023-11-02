India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Overview: Highlights, Expected Playing 11, Streaming Details & Weather Forecast

India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 33: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride so far, with each game exceeding expectations. There have been many upsets, and numerous records have been smashed. The next match is a key game between India and Sri Lanka.

The teams fought for the World Cup title in 2011 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium and are set to face each other at the same venue. Sri Lanka is 2-4 in its last 6 games and needs a win to stay in the competition. India will qualify for the semis with a win over Sri Lanka. India is unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup.

The showdown between Jasprit Bumrah and Pathum Nissanka, Virat Kohli and Dilshan Madushanka is sure to be epic. Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions will affect the match.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match. Check here Ind vs SL match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.

India vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Overview

2023 World Cup Performance India: Beat Australia by 6 wickets

Beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

Beat England by 100 runs Sri Lanka: Lost to South Africa by 102 runs

Lost to Pakistan by 6 wickets

Lost to Australia by 5 wickets

Defeated Netherlands by 5 wickets

Beat England by 8 wickets

Lost to Afghanistan by 7 wickets Key Players to Watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Captain India: Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis Last ODI Encounter In World Cup: (2019) India won by 7 wickets In 2023: India won by 10 wickets (Asia Cup final)

India vs Sri Lanka: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Squad: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (c), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Angelo Mathews, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

Ind vs SL Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 3351 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 3350 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 3351 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 3350 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.

How will the weather be in Mumbai? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be warm and sunny with negligible chance of rain. The skies are expected to be clear and the temperature will drop in the evening.

The Wankhede pitch has so far been a batting paradise in the 2023 World Cup. The two games played here resulted in 350+ runs first innings.