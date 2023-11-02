India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Overview: Highlights, Expected Playing 11, Streaming Details & Weather Forecast

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match: Get here all the details of the highly anticipated India vs Sri Lanka match to be played on November 2 in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Check where to watch, channel numbers, Mumbai weather forecast, pitch report, expected playing 11 and match highlights here.
Get here all the details about the ODI World Cup 2023 Match Between India vs Sri Lanka
Get here all the details about the ODI World Cup 2023 Match Between India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 33: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride so far, with each game exceeding expectations. There have been many upsets, and numerous records have been smashed. The next match is a key game between India and Sri Lanka. 

The teams fought for the World Cup title in 2011 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium and are set to face each other at the same venue. Sri Lanka is 2-4 in its last 6 games and needs a win to stay in the competition. India will qualify for the semis with a win over Sri Lanka. India is unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup.

The showdown between Jasprit Bumrah and Pathum Nissanka, Virat Kohli and Dilshan Madushanka is sure to be epic. Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions will affect the match.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match. Check here Ind vs SL match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

India vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Overview

2023 World Cup Performance

India:

  • Beat Australia by 6 wickets
  • Beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
  • Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
  • Beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
  • Beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
  • Beat England by 100 runs

Sri Lanka:

  • Lost to South Africa by 102 runs
  • Lost to Pakistan by 6 wickets
  • Lost to Australia by 5 wickets
  • Defeated Netherlands by 5 wickets
  • Beat England by 8 wickets
  • Lost to Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Key Players to Watch

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Captain

India: Rohit Sharma

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis

Last ODI Encounter

In World Cup: (2019) India won by 7 wickets

In 2023: India won by 10 wickets (Asia Cup final)

 

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Match Records in ODI, T20 and Test

India vs Sri Lanka: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

 

Sri Lanka Squad: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (c), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Angelo Mathews, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

  • Star Sports 1
  • Star Sports 1 HD
  • Star Sports 1 HINDI
  • Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
  • Star Sports 1 TELUGU
  • Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
  • Star Sports 1 TAMIL
  • Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
  • Star Sports 1 KANNADA

Ind vs SL Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service

Channel Name

Channel Number

Tata Play

Star Sports 1

455

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HD

454

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HINDI

460

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

459

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

1446

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

1445

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

1551

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

1550

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

1645

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1

277

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HD

278

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HINDI

281

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

282

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

928

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

NA

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

803

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

NA

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

974

Dish TV

Star Sports 1

649

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HD

648

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HINDI

621

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

620

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

2433

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

2432

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

3351

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

3350

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

2675

Videocon

Star Sports 1

603

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HD

602

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HINDI

607

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

606

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

2433

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

2432

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

3351

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

3350

Videocon

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Broadcast Channel Number List

How will the weather be in Mumbai? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be warm and sunny with negligible chance of rain. The skies are expected to be clear and the temperature will drop in the evening.

The Wankhede pitch has so far been a batting paradise in the 2023 World Cup. The two games played here resulted in 350+ runs first innings.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next