Math riddle: Here come some easy-peasy math riddles! Can you solve them?
Many people defame math for its complex nature. However, the subject can be fun, exciting, and in fact, simple too. These math riddles are proof!
ANSWERS:
Math Riddle 1:
X is a magical number. Add, subtract, or multiply it with any number, and no change will happen. Do you know “X”?
Answer:
The magical number X is 0.
Math Riddle 2:
What do you think a math exam paper says to the other?
Answer:
The math exam paper says “I have a lot of problems!”
Math Riddle 3:
Which of the following is correct?
- Eighty-seven plus fifty-three is One hundred and thirty-nine.
- Eighty-seven plus fifty-three are One hundred and thirty-nine.
Answer:
None.
Forget subject-verb agreement, 87 + 53 = 140!