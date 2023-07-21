The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging brain game that will test your knowledge across different topics including general awareness, static GK, India and world history, polity, geography, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Start with the easier clues and work your way up to the more difficult ones. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you figure out the answer.

Some of the benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving your mood, boosting your memory, improving your vocabulary, and sharpening your problem-solving skills.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 21, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Hopeful and confident about the future. (10 letters)

Down:

2. Famous for his law of gravitation and the three laws of motion. (6 letters)

3. Indian state with the longest coastline. (7 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 21, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Optimistic

Down:

2. Newton

3. Gujarat

Did you enjoy the crossword?

