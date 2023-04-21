National Civil Service Day 2023: 13 Interesting Facts About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Civil Service Day 2023: Every year on April 21, National Civil Service Day is commemorated to honour the contributions of the officers who work for the nation's numerous public service departments. This day serves as a reminder to the nation's civil service officers to manage the government's operations cooperatively and with a commitment to the welfare of its residents. However, the day is celebrated without any official theme the officials.

A key moment in the history of the day occurred on April 21, 1947, when Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the Home Minister of Independent India, addressed the probationary officers at the All India Administrative Service Training School in Metcalfe House, Delhi. Since then April 21 is observed as National Civil Service Day every year. He gave a stirring speech that inspired the civil servants to put the past behind them and take on the genuine role of national service. He described civil servants as the "steel frame of India" in his speech.

The first Deputy Prime Minister of India and the first Home Minister of India, Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, also known as Sardar, was an Indian barrister, prominent political figure, barrister and statesman who served from 1947 to 1950.

Interesting Facts About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel:

After India gained independence, Sardar Patel, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress, was appointed as its first deputy prime minister.

At the Indian National Congress meeting in Lahore in 1929, he was the second candidate after Mahatma Gandhi to run for president.

Patel was chosen to serve as India's Home Minister on the country's first anniversary of independence.

In Gujarat and elsewhere, he made significant efforts to end alcoholism, untouchability, and caste prejudice, and to emancipate women.

After completing the bar exam, Patel began practising law in Gujarat's Godhra, Borsad, and Anand. He took books from more experienced attorneys.

When he was 36 years old, Patel made the trip to England and enrolled in a three-year programme at the Middle Temple in the Inns of Court. Despite never having attended college before, he finished the programme in 30 months and became qualified to practise law.

The world's highest statue, "Statue of Unity," was unveiled in 2018 as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

His matriculation exam paper states that his birthday, October 31, is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day.

For his unyielding support of the union of the principalities of India into one nation, his upbeat perspective on the empowerment of women, and his active participation in today's nation-building, Sardar Patel made him popular as the "Iron Man of India."

There are many different All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B in India, in addition to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service Group A and Group B.

The Indian Prime Minister honours nearly all of the officers of the Central and State Governments on this day for their remarkable contributions to public administration. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) are in charge of all the events and programmes.

