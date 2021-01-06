North East’s first-ever specialised 'Ginger' Processing Plant in Meghalaya has been revived: All you need to know

North East’s first-ever specialised "Ginger" Processing Plant at Ri-Bhoui district in Meghalaya has been revived and is likely to become functional this year i.e., 2021.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh disclosed about it after reviewing the functioning of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the aegis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Background

The Ginger Processing Plant of North East India was established around the year 2004 but remained non-functional for many years. The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) has now undertaken the responsibility of reviving it and initiated steps to operationalize the closed Plant through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Highlights:

1- The Ginger Processing Plant is located at the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Raja Bhagan, Byrnihat Hatt.

2- It will not only process ginger but will also help in the preparation of the products such as waxed ginger, ginger paste, ginger powder, ginger flakes, ginger oil, and so forth.

3- 'Ginger' has attained a place of prominence amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it acts as an immunity booster. Prime Minister Modi also referred to 'Ginger' recently for boosting the immunity.

4- The Ginger products prepared from the Ginger Processing Plant will not only be available for domestic consumption but will have a wider demand and will be in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

5- Under PPP mode, an Operation and Maintenance Operator was selected through the tender process and the work is currently under progress.

Do you know? Every year, the North East region of India produces around 450,000 Metric Tons of high-quality Ginger but most of it is sold at a lower price due to lack of processing and cold storage facilities.

As stated by Managing Director of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), Manoj Kummar Das, the plant at Meghalaya will give the much-needed facility to the ginger growers and they will be able to use their capacities and at the same time optimally utilize the natural resources.

Additionally, 100 new fresh retail points will be set up in North East and Fruit Kiosks at Guwahati and other major towns of the North East region of India. Most of these will be through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. NERAMAC will develop marketing complexes with state-of-the-art facilities.

What is the Public-Private Partnership (PPP)? Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a funding model for public infrastructure projects (airport, powerplant, etc.) where the public partner is represented by the Central, State and/or Local Government while the private partner can be a privately-owned business, a consortium of business etc. with a specific area of expertise.

About North East Region of India

North East Region of India comprises of Eight States-- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The region shares an International border of 5,182 kilometres which is around 99% of its total geographical boundary.

Source: PIB

What are Desalination plants?