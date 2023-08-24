Optical Illusion Challenge for Geniuses: Find the caterpillar in the tree in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills. Moreover, it also helps prevent cognitive decline in old age.

Do you have the best observation skills?

Try now and find out!

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Brightside

The image depicts a tree laden with fruit.

Hiding somewhere in the tree is a caterpillar.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the caterpillar in 6 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the caterpillar quickly.

Check the image carefully, did you notice something different?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the caterpillar.

Have you spotted it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The caterpillar has blended so well with the tree that netizens are finding it difficult to spot it at first glance.

Were you able to spot the caterpillar?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers might have already spotted the caterpillar.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the caterpillar can check out the solution below.

Find Caterpillar in Tree in 6 Seconds: Solution

The caterpillar can be seen on the left side of the image, it is sitting between the bunch of fruits.

