Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Will you be able to spot 16 circles in 8 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Also read: Spot 5 differences between the two builder pictures in 15 seconds!

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Besides, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, which reduces stress and improves mental well-being.

Are you ready to be amazed by the magic of optical illusions?

Then try out this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find 16 Circles in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the grey and black image shared above, the users need to find 16 circles within 8 seconds.

Only those with the sharpest vision can find all the circles within the time limit.

Will you be able to do it?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the circles?

Also read: Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the exit door in 6 seconds!

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to see all the circles.

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the circles, the better your observation skills are.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Netizens are busting their brains in search of circles.

If you still can’t find it, try moving a few centimetres away from your mobile or desktop screen and see if you can spot some circles.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

We have provided the solution below, but do not directly scroll to the answer without attempting the challenge fairly.

It will defeat the whole purpose of this exercise.

Those who have spotted all the circles deserve a huge round of applause from us.

You indeed have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find all the circles can check out the solution below.

Also read: Word of the Day: Sarcophagus

Find 16 Circles in 8 Seconds: Solution

If you pay close attention to the image, you can see there are 4 circles in each row. There are 4 such rows, and therefore adding them all together gives 16 circles.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Value of Balloons in 9 Seconds!

Spot 3 differences between the girl with boxing gloves in 11 seconds!