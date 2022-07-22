Optical Illusion Visual Test: Did you see the curved lines?

Optical Illusion Visual Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is the optical illusion with curved lines.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Visual Optical Illusion: Find the Curved Lines

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

The above image was created by Lesha Porche. People shared it on social media with the caption: "Find the curved lines" In this optical illusion image, there are green lines over the grey background in the form of a grid. When you start looking carefully at the photo, you'll find that everything might start appearing curved to you. A passing glance shows all the lines to be curved. However, the moment we focus on any one of them in particular, the line becomes straight.

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

In the picture, it shows green lines to form a grid on a and if you look carefully. There are many lines in the picture, but only one of them is curved. It will just knock the stuffing out of you.

What you see first reveals if you are left-brained or right-brained

Did you see the curved lines?

The optical illusion has left Internet users intrigued. It is a complicated optical illusion as it covers both aspects - change of shape and change of color. Usually, our brain has difficulty in filtering out different colors seemingly close on the spectrum. Therefore, when you look at one line, the next one will seem curved. But as soon as your shift your gaze, it seemingly becomes straight again.

Check A 900-Year-Old Optical Illusion revealing your Personality Traits

According to the article shared by Sun, there might not be a solution, but there is an explanation. Illusion lover Michael Bach explained: “The tiles contain a low-resolution brightness curve masked by all the borders.”

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the rotating snakes in this optical illusion?

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?