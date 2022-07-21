Optical Illusions: Do you also see birds in the image? Get your vision checked!

Optical illusions are created when our eyes perceive something that is not real and the brain uses its intelligence to make something else of it. Similar is the case of these optical illusion pictures shared below. Each picture is not what it appears to be. It is the effect of the optical illusion art that has caused an internet frenzy. Take a look at the images below and tell us what they look like to you.

1. Do you see the bird in the picture below?

Yes in one go, you may see the picture. However, if the image is seen closely and for some time, one will realise that this is the hand of someone and not some bird. Many users commented when they saw this picture. One of them said, " I did not even notice a hand there. How can it be?"







2. Look at the eagle here:

While you look at the image and blame your eyes, we would take a moment to appreciate the painter for such lovely creation.

The optical illusion image appears to be an eagle with a twisted beak. However, it is hand-painted in such a way that it looks like an eagle. The lower part of the beak is the thumb of the person's hand.

3. The big beak bird:

Do you like sea birds? These birds are known to travel from the North pole to the South pole every year. However, this is not a hornbill but a hand that is painted in the shape of a bird.

4. The famous Parrot:

You all would have seen this parrot in the picture. It has been circulated all over social media for the past many years. The artist has done a great job, and so has the model. Do you still think this is a bird? We request you to zoom the picture. Now we hope it is clear.

5. Crow & pebbles:

Did you also read the story of the clever crow? How many of you could spot the man in the picture? Those of you who were able to do so are really focused people with clear aims. The people who see the crow here are mainly the people who are logical.

We think these pictures were enough examples of optical illusion art for you.

