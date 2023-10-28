Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after New Zealand vs Australia; Australia is at 4th Spot

Two of the fiercest teams, Australia and New Zealand, went head-to-head in the latest match of the 2023 ODI Men's World Cup which was held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first.

When two of the strongest teams in the cricket world clash, records are bound to be broken. Australia's opening duo, Warner and Head were in great form. Their partnership garnered a whopping 179 runs before Warner was sent back to the pavilion by Glenn Phillips. Travis Head made his World Cup debut in this match and broke a record by scoring the fastest fifty in the 2023 World Cup tournament. He also smashed a century off 59 balls, becoming the 7th fastest-hundred scorer in the history of World Cup cricket. Australia was bowled out in 49. overs and gave New Zealand a humongous target of 389 runs to chase.

New Zealand persisted and attempted to pursue the huge target, but they were defeated. Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand was the team's standout, hitting 116 off 89 balls.

Australia won the match by a score of 5 runs.

This is the scorecard of Aus vs NZ match number 27:

Australia: 388 (49.2 overs)

New Zealand: 383/9

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Expected Teams, Venue, Date, Ticket and Other Details

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here is what the World Cup points table looks like after match number 27 between New Zealand and Australia:

RANK TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 +2.032 10 2 India 5 5 0 0 0 +1.353 10 3 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 +1.232 8 4 Australia 6 4 2 0 0 +0.970 8 5 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 -0.205 4 6 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 -0.387 4 7 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 -0.969 4 8 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 -1.253 2 9 England 5 1 4 0 0 -1.634 2 10 Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 -1.902 2





