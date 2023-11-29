Rohit Kumar Stats: Rohit Kumar, is an Indian professional Kabaddi player and is set to showcase his skills for the Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Renowned for his leadership acumen, Kumar previously captained the Bengaluru Bulls to victory in Season 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League, solidifying his standing as one of the game's preeminent players. Widely acknowledged for his exceptional talent and strategic prowess, Kumar's presence on the field is often a game-changer.

In addition to his accomplishments within the Pro Kabaddi League, Kumar has made significant contributions on the international stage. He was a pivotal member of the Indian contingent in the Asian Kabaddi Championship in 2017 and played a crucial role in the 2018 squad for Kabaddi Masters Dubai. Furthermore, his prowess was evident in the Asian Games 2018, where his participation contributed to India's success in the prestigious event. As Kumar prepares to embark on the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season, his reputation as a stellar player remains firmly intact.

Born on January 19, 1990, in Nizampur, Haryana, Rohit Kumar's affinity for kabaddi was evident from an early age. Inspired by the achievements of fellow players such as Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, and Rakesh Kumar, who also hailed from his hometown, Rohit found the motivation to aspire to similar heights in the world of kabaddi. This shared background instilled in him the confidence to pursue excellence in the sport.

Fueling his passion, Rohit pursued admission to the Naval Forces through the sports quota, eventually relocating to the Naval base in Mumbai. Despite facing initial challenges, including not being released by the Services Sports Controlled Board (SSCB), he remained unwavering in his dedication to kabaddi. His persistence paid off, and in the third season, Rohit Kumar finally made a grand debut in the illustrious pan-Indian kabaddi league.

ALSO READ| Ajay Thakur: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Rohit Kumar Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey

Rohit Kumar made his debut in Season 3 for the Patna Pirates, showcasing a blend of relentless attacking prowess and remarkable flexibility. Under his leadership, the Patna Pirates secured their first title, and his exceptional performance earned him the prestigious title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the season. Subsequently, he was strategically picked up by the Bengaluru Bulls in the fourth season to fortify their attacking lineup and retained in the fifth season for a substantial Rs. 81 lakh.

Overall Matches Played 101 Total Points Earned 730 Raid Points Per Match 6.76 Not out % 78.89%

Rohit's journey extended beyond the league as he realized his father's aspiration for him to represent India. His maiden call-up to the national squad for the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati and Shillong resulted in a gold medal, showcasing his maturity and skill on the international stage.

ALSO READ - Naveen Kumar: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Attacking Total Raids 1473 Successful Raids % 38% No. Of Super Raids 16 Super 10s 26 Total Raids Points 683 Average Raid Points/Match 6.76

Known for his signature move, the frog jump, Rohit's kabaddi finesse is visually spectacular. This manoeuvre involves launching himself off the ground, touching one or more defenders while airborne, and skillfully landing beyond their reach before safely retreating. In Season 3 for the Patna Pirates, he accumulated an impressive 102 raid points in 12 matches, achieving double-digit scores on five occasions. Moving to the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 4, he notched up 93 raid points in 14 appearances.

ALSO READ - UP Yoddhas Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Defensive No. Of Super Tackles 2 High 5s 1 Total Tackle Points 47 Average Successful Tackles/Match 0.47 Total Tackle Points Total Tackles 128 Tackle Success Rate % 35%

Rohit Kumar etched his name in the record books during Season 5 by becoming the first player to score 30 points in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi match, securing an impressive 32 points against U.P. Yoddha. This season proved to be his most successful, amassing a remarkable 231 points in 22 matches, standing as the second-highest scorer in the league.

ALSO READ -