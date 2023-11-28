Vikash Kandola Stats: The initiation of the Pro Kabaddi League unequivocally bestowed recognition upon enduring stalwarts of the sport such as Anup Kumar, Dharmaraj Chelarathan, and Ajay Thakur. Significantly, it laid the groundwork for ushering in the sport's forthcoming champions through a myriad of grassroots initiatives, with the preeminent among them being the New Young Players (NYP) program. A testament to the program's success is Vikas Kandola (alternatively spelt Vikash Khandola), an illustrious graduate who, specializing as a raider, has ignited the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with his mesmerizing offensive prowess while representing the Haryana Steelers. In the 2023 iteration of PKL, Vikash Kandola has donned the jersey of the Bengaluru Bulls.
Vikash Kandola Biography 2023: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Other Details
Born on April 02, 1998, in the Jind district of Haryana, Vikash emerged onto the kabaddi scene during his teenage years, making his debut in the fourth edition of PKL with the Dabang Delhi team. Early in his career, he showcased his skills while representing Railways in the 3rd Kabaddi Federation Cup.
|
Name
|
Vikas Kandola
|
Vikas Kandola Age
|
24 years
|
Date of Birth
|
2nd April 1998
|
Coach
|
Dharamraj Kandola/ Rakesh Kumar
|
Vikas Kandola Sport
|
Kabaddi
|
Education
|
BA from Rajiv Gandhi College, Uchana
|
Achievement
|
Highest points scorer for Haryana Steelers during season 6 of PKL in 2018.
|
Position
|
Left Raider
|
Vikas Kandola Height
|
5’7 ft.
|
Weight
|
68 kg
|
Teams Played for
|
Bengaluru Bulls, HARYANA STEELERS, RS, RAIL, ECR, Dabang Delhi
|
Vikas Kandola Wife
|
Unmarried
|
Vikas Kandola Price
|
1.70 crores
|
Family
|
Not Known
|
Vikas Kandola Hometown
|
Jind, Haryana
|
Vikas Kandola Net Worth
|
5 Million (Approx)
|
Vikas Kandola Instagram
|
@vikashkandola.8
|
Signature Move
|
Running Hand Touch
Subsequently, Vikas transitioned to playing for Haryana in the following year, marking the commencement of his journey towards success. His breakthrough came in the fifth edition of PKL, where his outstanding performance earned him well-deserved recognition. Building on this momentum, Kandola continued to ascend the ladder of success, reaching new heights in the sixth season of PKL and maintaining his stellar performance in the 9th edition as well.
Vikash Kandola Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey
Vikas Kandola inaugurated his VIVO Pro Kabaddi League journey with Dabang Delhi in the fourth season. However, his initial foray into the PKL proved challenging, evident in his modest statistics. Across four matches in that season, Kandola garnered a mere 5 raid points, executing a total of 17 raids. Devoid of effective points and exhibiting a notably low average time on the mat, it was a season that underscored his uphill struggle.
|
Overall
|
Matches Played
|
101
|
Total Raids
|
1579
|
Raid Points
|
732
|
No. Of Super Raids
|
22
|
Average Raid Points/Match
|
7.25
|
Average Successful Tackles/Match
|
0.2
|
Total Tackles
|
78
The turning point came when Kandola donned the Haryana Steelers jersey, marking a pivotal shift in his fortunes. In nine appearances for the Steelers during that season, he demonstrated a remarkable transformation, accumulating an impressive 61 raid points. Every facet of his performance, including raid numbers and average time spent on the mat, experienced a commendable upswing. This breakout season catapulted him into the spotlight, setting the stage for continued success.
|
Raiding Career
|
Matches Played
|
95
|
Total Raids
|
1537
|
Raid Points
|
779
|
Avg. Time on Mat (%)
|
69.93
|
Avg. Out Rate (%)
|
23.5
|
Avg. Strike Rate (%)
|
50.2
|
Effective Points
|
466
The subsequent years witnessed a steady ascent in Kandola's performance. In the current season, spanning 11 games, he has elevated his game to new heights. Executing 215 raids, he has amassed 109 points, boasting an impressive 88 effective points. His average time spent on the mat has surged beyond 75%, securing him the sixth position among the tournament's most successful raiders. With numerous matches remaining in the series, Kandola stands a promising chance of clinching a spot in the top five raiders of 2019.
|
Tackling Career
|
Matches Played
|
95
|
Main Tackles
|
55
|
Tackle Points
|
23
|
Avg. Time on Mat (%)
|
66.7
|
Avg. Out Rate (%)
|
65.42
|
Avg. Strike Rate (%)
|
87.72
|
Avg. Success Assists (%)
|
46
The upward trajectory of Vikas Kandola's performance persisted into the subsequent season, where he showcased remarkable consistency. Participating in 11 games, he conducted an impressive 215 raids, amassing a total of 109 points, including 88 effective points. Notably, his average time spent on the mat surged to over 75%, further solidifying his impact on the field. Currently, he holds the sixth position among the most successful raiders in the ongoing tournament.
In the eighth season of PKL, spanning 22 matches, Kandola continued to shine. Accumulating a total of 80 points, he demonstrated versatility by contributing to the defensive aspect with a total of 18 tackles. His success in raids remained formidable, boasting a remarkable raid percentage of 40%. Throughout the season, he stood out as one of the Haryana Steelers' standout players, further establishing his prowess in the league.
