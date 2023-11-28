Vikash Kandola Stats: The initiation of the Pro Kabaddi League unequivocally bestowed recognition upon enduring stalwarts of the sport such as Anup Kumar, Dharmaraj Chelarathan, and Ajay Thakur. Significantly, it laid the groundwork for ushering in the sport's forthcoming champions through a myriad of grassroots initiatives, with the preeminent among them being the New Young Players (NYP) program. A testament to the program's success is Vikas Kandola (alternatively spelt Vikash Khandola), an illustrious graduate who, specializing as a raider, has ignited the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with his mesmerizing offensive prowess while representing the Haryana Steelers. In the 2023 iteration of PKL, Vikash Kandola has donned the jersey of the Bengaluru Bulls. ALSO READ| Ajay Thakur: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Vikash Kandola Biography 2023: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Other Details Born on April 02, 1998, in the Jind district of Haryana, Vikash emerged onto the kabaddi scene during his teenage years, making his debut in the fourth edition of PKL with the Dabang Delhi team. Early in his career, he showcased his skills while representing Railways in the 3rd Kabaddi Federation Cup.

Name Vikas Kandola Vikas Kandola Age 24 years Date of Birth 2nd April 1998 Coach Dharamraj Kandola/ Rakesh Kumar Vikas Kandola Sport Kabaddi Education BA from Rajiv Gandhi College, Uchana Achievement Highest points scorer for Haryana Steelers during season 6 of PKL in 2018. Position Left Raider Vikas Kandola Height 5'7 ft. Weight 68 kg Teams Played for Bengaluru Bulls, HARYANA STEELERS, RS, RAIL, ECR, Dabang Delhi Vikas Kandola Wife Unmarried Vikas Kandola Price 1.70 crores Family Not Known Vikas Kandola Hometown Jind, Haryana Vikas Kandola Net Worth 5 Million (Approx) Vikas Kandola Instagram @vikashkandola.8 Signature Move Running Hand Touch Subsequently, Vikas transitioned to playing for Haryana in the following year, marking the commencement of his journey towards success. His breakthrough came in the fifth edition of PKL, where his outstanding performance earned him well-deserved recognition. Building on this momentum, Kandola continued to ascend the ladder of success, reaching new heights in the sixth season of PKL and maintaining his stellar performance in the 9th edition as well.

Vikash Kandola Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey Vikas Kandola inaugurated his VIVO Pro Kabaddi League journey with Dabang Delhi in the fourth season. However, his initial foray into the PKL proved challenging, evident in his modest statistics. Across four matches in that season, Kandola garnered a mere 5 raid points, executing a total of 17 raids. Devoid of effective points and exhibiting a notably low average time on the mat, it was a season that underscored his uphill struggle. Overall Matches Played 101 Total Raids 1579 Raid Points 732 No. Of Super Raids 22 Average Raid Points/Match 7.25 Average Successful Tackles/Match 0.2 Total Tackles 78 The turning point came when Kandola donned the Haryana Steelers jersey, marking a pivotal shift in his fortunes. In nine appearances for the Steelers during that season, he demonstrated a remarkable transformation, accumulating an impressive 61 raid points. Every facet of his performance, including raid numbers and average time spent on the mat, experienced a commendable upswing. This breakout season catapulted him into the spotlight, setting the stage for continued success.

Raiding Career Matches Played 95 Total Raids 1537 Raid Points 779 Avg. Time on Mat (%) 69.93 Avg. Out Rate (%) 23.5 Avg. Strike Rate (%) 50.2 Effective Points 466 The subsequent years witnessed a steady ascent in Kandola's performance. In the current season, spanning 11 games, he has elevated his game to new heights. Executing 215 raids, he has amassed 109 points, boasting an impressive 88 effective points. His average time spent on the mat has surged beyond 75%, securing him the sixth position among the tournament's most successful raiders. With numerous matches remaining in the series, Kandola stands a promising chance of clinching a spot in the top five raiders of 2019.