Quick Links

Vikash Kandola: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Vikash Kandola is currently with Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Vikash emerged onto the kabaddi scene during his teenage years, making his debut in the fourth edition of PKL with the Dabang Delhi team. Early in his career, he showcased his skills while representing Railways in the 3rd Kabaddi Federation Cup.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 28, 2023, 18:14 IST
Check here for the updated Vikash Kandola biography and stats
Check here for the updated Vikash Kandola biography and stats

Vikash Kandola Stats: The initiation of the Pro Kabaddi League unequivocally bestowed recognition upon enduring stalwarts of the sport such as Anup Kumar, Dharmaraj Chelarathan, and Ajay Thakur. Significantly, it laid the groundwork for ushering in the sport's forthcoming champions through a myriad of grassroots initiatives, with the preeminent among them being the New Young Players (NYP) program. A testament to the program's success is Vikas Kandola (alternatively spelt Vikash Khandola), an illustrious graduate who, specializing as a raider, has ignited the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with his mesmerizing offensive prowess while representing the Haryana Steelers. In the 2023 iteration of PKL, Vikash Kandola has donned the jersey of the Bengaluru Bulls.

ALSO READ| Ajay Thakur: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Vikash Kandola Biography 2023: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Other Details

Born on April 02, 1998, in the Jind district of Haryana, Vikash emerged onto the kabaddi scene during his teenage years, making his debut in the fourth edition of PKL with the Dabang Delhi team. Early in his career, he showcased his skills while representing Railways in the 3rd Kabaddi Federation Cup.

Check here for the updated Vikash Kandola biography and stats

Name

Vikas Kandola

Vikas Kandola Age

24 years

Date of Birth

2nd April 1998

Coach

Dharamraj Kandola/ Rakesh Kumar

Vikas Kandola Sport

Kabaddi

Education

BA from Rajiv Gandhi College, Uchana

Achievement

Highest points scorer for Haryana Steelers during season 6 of PKL in 2018.

Position

Left Raider

Vikas Kandola Height

5’7 ft.

Weight

68 kg

Teams Played for

Bengaluru Bulls, HARYANA STEELERS, RS, RAIL, ECR, Dabang Delhi

Vikas Kandola Wife

Unmarried

Vikas Kandola Price

1.70 crores

Family

Not Known

Vikas Kandola Hometown

Jind, Haryana

Vikas Kandola Net Worth

5 Million (Approx)

Vikas Kandola Instagram

@vikashkandola.8

Signature Move

Running Hand Touch

Subsequently, Vikas transitioned to playing for Haryana in the following year, marking the commencement of his journey towards success. His breakthrough came in the fifth edition of PKL, where his outstanding performance earned him well-deserved recognition. Building on this momentum, Kandola continued to ascend the ladder of success, reaching new heights in the sixth season of PKL and maintaining his stellar performance in the 9th edition as well.

ALSO READ - Naveen Kumar: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Vikash Kandola Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey

Vikas Kandola inaugurated his VIVO Pro Kabaddi League journey with Dabang Delhi in the fourth season. However, his initial foray into the PKL proved challenging, evident in his modest statistics. Across four matches in that season, Kandola garnered a mere 5 raid points, executing a total of 17 raids. Devoid of effective points and exhibiting a notably low average time on the mat, it was a season that underscored his uphill struggle.

Overall

Matches Played

101

Total Raids

1579

Raid Points

732

No. Of Super Raids

22

Average Raid Points/Match

7.25

Average Successful Tackles/Match

0.2

Total Tackles

78

The turning point came when Kandola donned the Haryana Steelers jersey, marking a pivotal shift in his fortunes. In nine appearances for the Steelers during that season, he demonstrated a remarkable transformation, accumulating an impressive 61 raid points. Every facet of his performance, including raid numbers and average time spent on the mat, experienced a commendable upswing. This breakout season catapulted him into the spotlight, setting the stage for continued success.

ALSO READ - UP Yoddhas Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Raiding Career

Matches Played

95

Total Raids

1537

Raid Points

779

Avg. Time on Mat (%)

69.93

Avg. Out Rate (%)

23.5

Avg. Strike Rate (%)

50.2

Effective Points

466

The subsequent years witnessed a steady ascent in Kandola's performance. In the current season, spanning 11 games, he has elevated his game to new heights. Executing 215 raids, he has amassed 109 points, boasting an impressive 88 effective points. His average time spent on the mat has surged beyond 75%, securing him the sixth position among the tournament's most successful raiders. With numerous matches remaining in the series, Kandola stands a promising chance of clinching a spot in the top five raiders of 2019.

ALSO READ| Patna Pirates Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Tackling Career

Matches Played

95

Main Tackles

55

Tackle Points

23

Avg. Time on Mat (%)

66.7

Avg. Out Rate (%)

65.42

Avg. Strike Rate (%)

87.72

Avg. Success Assists (%)

46

The upward trajectory of Vikas Kandola's performance persisted into the subsequent season, where he showcased remarkable consistency. Participating in 11 games, he conducted an impressive 215 raids, amassing a total of 109 points, including 88 effective points. Notably, his average time spent on the mat surged to over 75%, further solidifying his impact on the field. Currently, he holds the sixth position among the most successful raiders in the ongoing tournament.

In the eighth season of PKL, spanning 22 matches, Kandola continued to shine. Accumulating a total of 80 points, he demonstrated versatility by contributing to the defensive aspect with a total of 18 tackles. His success in raids remained formidable, boasting a remarkable raid percentage of 40%. Throughout the season, he stood out as one of the Haryana Steelers' standout players, further establishing his prowess in the league.

ALSO READ - 

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept