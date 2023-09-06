Seek and Find: Can you find the hidden lamp in the desert in 10 seconds?

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer for the puzzle presented to them.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Are you ready to test how sharp your eyesight is?

Get stated with this challenge!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Hidden Lamp in Desert in 10 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, you can see a desert scene near the pyramids of Egypt.

A few camels along wit their riders can also be seen.

All are busy having their lunch.

Amidst all these a lamp has gone into hiding, and you have got 10 seconds to spot the hidden lamp.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to find the lamp quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the lamp quickly.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the lamp?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the hidden lamp with your sharp eyes.

If you are unable to spot the lamp within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find the Hidden Lamp in 10 Seconds: Solution

The hidden lamp can be spotted a little away from the center on one of the pyramids.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

