Test your eyes and spot the fish hidden in the granny picture in 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Only someone with a sharp vision can spot the boys’ father in the picture within 5 seconds.

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.





Source: Pinterest

You can see a granny and her cats in this optical illusion image. The granny is sitting on her couch and knitting and all of her cats are busy among themselves. Apart from the granny and her cats, there are also two fish hiding in plain sight in this mind-boggling optical illusion.

Your goal is to try and find the fish in the image in 7 seconds or less. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the fish?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the left side of the image.

Now, did you find the fish now?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the fish by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here are the fish:





Source: Pinterest

Amazing, isn’t it? We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge. Try more optical illusions like these with us:

